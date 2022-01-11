Florida State quarterbacks coach has high hopes for freshman quarterback AJ Duffy

Tony Tokarz is entering his third season with Florida State and was officially announced as the new quarterback's coach on December 17, 2021. On January 10, Tokarz spoke to the media for the first time during his introductory press conference.

As the interview began, Tokarz stated his excitement and appreciation, "Start it off by thanking coach Mike Norvell, first and foremost for this opportunity."

"We have some of the best players in the country and staff in the country, led by great men and I'm looking forward to having more of an impact with what we do here in Tallahassee."

After being asked why he decided to come to FSU as an analyst and leave an on-field job at Memphis, Tokarz stated his confidence in coach Norvell.

"To work with a man that I believe in his vision, the things that he believes in, our program values. And just knowing, having been a part of it before and what he can accomplish here, what we can accomplish together. That was a no-brainer and then to come to a place like Florida State, I mean, a lot of people are going to call it a dream job, it is a dream job!"

Tokarz was asked about the quarterbacks that he will be coaching, singling out veteran quarterback Jordan Travis and true freshman AJ Duffy.

One of the most powerful quotes from Tokarz's interview came when he was talking about how he'll approach developing players.

"Passion and detail," Tokarz said. "I might not be the blue blood that people necessarily wanted but I'm the blue-collar that this program needs!"

Tokarz and the Seminoles are beginning winter conditioning this week as the staff and players will be getting back into the football mindset and most importantly, the weight room with the offseason getting underway.

