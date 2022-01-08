Former Florida State quarterback receives offer from Oklahoma

This is the 3rd and largest offer for the former 'Nole.

Chubba Purdy, former Florida State quarterback received his third offer since hitting the transfer portal. Purdy received his first offer from Pittsburgh and following that offer came Nebraska. Both schools have found a quarterback in the portal so the Oklahoma offer is certainly interesting. Oklahoma extended an offer to Purdy a few days after losing their star quarterback Caleb Williams to the transfer portal.

Purdy from Gilbert, AZ, played at Perry Highschool. Listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, Purdy was ranked 192 overall and the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the country. Putting on a show for his high school, Purdy passed for 3,369 yards and 33 touchdowns. Complementing his passing game Purdy ran for 1,049 yards while scoring 19 touchdowns.

Purdy was a late but big addition to Florida State's 2020 recruiting class. Enrolling on June 15th, 2020, there was not a lot of competition in the quarterback room. Purdy was the backup quarterback his freshman year and did stay in that role during his time with the Seminoles. Due to Jordan Travis' improved play and leadership, Purdy was not able to jump into the starting role.

Seeing the field rarely, Purdy appeared in four games, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Purdy had most of his success this past season against UMass. Entering the game late Purdy completed all five of his passes totaling 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Purdy entered the transfer portal quickly after his performance from the Umass game. Putting his name in the portal on November 3rd, 2021, Purdy received an offer later on from both Pittsburgh and Nebraska. Adding the Oklahoma offer gives Purdy the opportunity to battle for a starting job against UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

