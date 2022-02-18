Joe Burrow comments on Jalen Ramsey after Super Bowl matchup

The Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals was one of the most-watched games in history bringing in over 112 million viewers. One of the most anticipated matchups was former 'Nole defensive back Jalen Ramsey going against the Bengals' passing powerhouse led by Joe Burrow along with his stable of talent at wide receiver, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Ramsey and the Rams ended up getting the championship win in SoFi Stadium over Burrow and the Bengals but throughout the game, we got to see both sides battling each other. The former 'Nole had a lot of work to do in this matchup not only focusing on covering Chase but also moving over to cover Higgins, another highly touted and respected wide receiver in the league.

After the game, Burrow spoke about his matchup with the Pro Bowl defensive back Ramsey and his coverage against his Bengals wide receivers.

“I just have confidence in my guys in 1-on-1 situations," Burrow said in a post-game interview. "Whatever the coverage dictates, we’ll throw it. I’m not going to let… obviously Jalen’s a great player, in my opinion — the best in the league — but I’m not going to let that affect my decision-making. I have the utmost confidence in my guys on the outside.”

The Bengals quarterback commented on how his final drive went after Matthew Stafford and the Cooper Kupp drove down the field to score the series before:

"When we hit that first play, I thought we were going to at least go down and at least get the field goal to tie the game and get it into overtime. Again, you have to give credit to them. They played their tails off for those four plays and stopped us on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. Credit to them. You try to do anything you can to complete the ball. I’m disappointed in myself overall. I thought I could’ve played better, give us a better chance to win, but you live and you learn."

Ramsey won his first Super Bowl after being in the league for a total of six years. Pro Football Focus graded the former Seminole defensive back as the top corner in the NFL after his strong performance in 2021.

