Florida State reserve linebacker elects to enter transfer portal

The Seminoles are losing another linebacker to the portal.

Florida State lost another linebacker this week as Cortez Andrews has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Cortez Andrews, originally from Tallahassee, transferred to Florida State last spring after spending the first two years of college at Maryland. He came to FSU as a a walk-on, hoping to eventually earn himself a scholarship.

In 2021 he appeared in six games for the Seminoles, with the most playing time coming in FSU’s win over UMass. In that game he had 3 tackles and one pass break-up. He saw spot duty the rest of the season and was a special teams contributor.

With FSU running a 4-2-5 defense, the minutes for linebackers will be tough in 2022. Tatum Bethune, Kalen Deloach, DJ Lundy and Amari Gainer are firmly entrenched as the two-deep with Brendan Gant and Stephen Dix Jr looking to push for playing time.

Andrews is the 26th player to leave FSU since last fall, and the 6th linebacker to leave over that same timeframe.

