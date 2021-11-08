Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Miami Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles will play inside Doak Campbell Stadium for the final time in 2021 on Saturday against the Miami Hurricanes. Despite the loss to North Carolina State last week, the Seminoles should be energized with the opportunities this rivalry game represents. Not only can FSU snap a five game losing streak to the Hurricanes but the team can also keep its bowl hopes alive for another week.

In preparation for the matchup, Florida State released its depth chart on Monday morning. The only change on offense this week is that Chubba Purdy has been removed from the two-deep. Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton are the only quarterbacks listed. After missing the game on Saturday, Travis remains as the Seminoles' starter for the fifth straight game.

Moving over to the defense, FSU continues to make changes in the defensive backfield. The unit was a disappointment during the loss to the Wolfpack. Meiko Dotson has been moved to the primary backup to Kevin Knowles at the Nickel Spot. Jammie Robinson was listed here last week.

True freshman cornerback Omarion Cooper makes an appearance on the depth chart at one of the corner spots. Cooper has been coming on strong over the last few weeks and came away with an interception against Clemson. He will be the primary backup to Jarrian Jones, who was burned a few times by North Carolina State.

At the other cornerback spot, defensive back Renardo Green is now back on the two-deep. He was on the depth chart at the beginning of the season but was unable to reassert himself after an injury until now. Green is listed as a co-backup with Travis Jay to starter Jarvis Brownlee.

Elsewhere, Corey Wren has replaced Travis Jay at one of the kick-returner spots. Jay is no longer listed on the two-deep at kick return or punt return.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

