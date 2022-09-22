Florida State vs. Boston College: Three Players to Watch

The Florida State Seminoles will take on Boston College in Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday night. FSU is currently a large double-digit favorite against a struggling BC team. To get business done in a game where injuries may make things a little uncertain, these three Seminoles will need to step up.

1. Brendan Gant, Linebacker

Gant may not be a starter but he has made plays when he has seen action. Last week, he took over on special teams as he blew up the UL kick returner multiple times. Gant received praise from the coaching staff and plans for him to see more time on the field. Against Boston College, he should get a chance to have a busy game against a struggling offense.

2. Tate Rodemaker, Quarterback

The starting job at quarterback is not solidified yet with Jordan Travis' status up in the air but if Rodemaker plays he will need to continue how he played in the second half against the Lousiville Cardinals. BC is currently considered a bottom-tier ACC team but they do have an above average defense. Rodemaker will look to take advantage of his arm strength and help from the run game to win and take the 'Noles to 4-0 comfortably.

3. Renardo Green, Defensive Back

Green and the rest of the Florida State secondary may have an eventful night if the 'Noles score a lot against BC. The college will need to try and match the scoring so deep balls or high amounts of pass attempts can give opportunities to the secondary and do not be surprised to see Green having his name called throughout the game. He has been racking up tackles throughout the first three games while always being around the football.

