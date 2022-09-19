Mike Norvell provides injury updates on Jordan Travis, Jared Verse, others during Monday presser

The Seminoles had multiple starters go down during the course of Friday night's victory over Louisville. That included two of Florida State's top players on both sides of the ball in starting quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse.

On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media during his Monday press conference. He mentioned that Travis, Verse, left tackle Robert Scott, and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray underwent medical testing following the game.

"Coming through this weekend, we were able to get further testing. I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back," Norvell said to the media on Monday. "We'll continue to evaluate it as the week goes on. I know these guys, they put so much into it and so anytime you have to miss any amount of time, it hurts."

"I hate it for them but I know they're going to attack their rehab," Norvell continued. "We've seen that throughout the early part of this season with a lot of guys that have been able to get back and play even before maybe we thought they could. These guys, their fights, they're definitely going to work."

Travis went down in the second quarter after being sacked from behind with a defender landing on is legs. After being down for a few minutes, Florida State's medical staff escorted him to the locker room. Before the injury, Travis completed 13/17 passes for 157 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Also in the second quarter, Verse was injured during an unfortunate friendly fire incident where linebacker Kalen DeLoach made contact with his left knee while making a stop. Verse went into the medical tent and stayed on the sideline for a short period of time before retreating to the locker room.

Following the conclusion of halftime, both players were ruled out for the game but they remained on the sidelines to support their team. Travis wore a boot on his left foot and was under the support of crutches. Verse had a brace on his left leg.

Ray and Scott both went down in the fourth quarter. Already without the services of Fabien Lovett, the Seminoles' defensive line got even thinner when Ray left the game with an apparant arm injury. He didn't return to the game. Scott was rolled up on during a player where Tate Rodemaker was sacked. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Darius Washington after being unable to return.

Elsewhere, cornerback Omarion Cooper only played four defensive snaps against Louisville after missing the season-opener. It seems like he's less than 100% as well.

Florida State is back in action against Boston College at 8:00 on Saturday night.

