Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Pregame injury updates for the Seminoles

Kickoff is closing in for Florida State's home game on Saturday afternoon against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles have dropped three consecutive games but the team regrouped over the week off and is ready to attack the final stretch of the season. It begins with the Yellow Jackets, who have had plenty of struggles but have also upset Pittsburgh and Duke. FSU can't afford to overlook a scrappy team under interim head coach Brent Key.

Ahead of the matchup, there is optimism that defensive tackle Fabien Lovett will make his return to the lineup for the first time since week 1. Lovett was injured on the final drive against LSU and special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach, John Papuchis, noted he had surgery during Monday's press conference. He's been deemed as a game-time decision. Fellow defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson didn't suit up when the Seminoles took on Clemson.

Starting running back Treshaun Ward is making progress but is a bit farther behind in his recovery than Lovett, per Norvell. Ward was unable to play against Clemson after going down in the first half of Florida State's loss to North Carolina State. Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili have been handling the duties in his absence.

Wide receiver Darion Williamson hasn't appeared since the Seminoles defeated Boston College in September. He was spotted with a boot on his foot prior to Florida State's last home game. Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr, offensive lineman Thomas Shrader, and tight end Jackson West have yet to dress out for a game in 2022.

Linebacker Amari Gainer has been in full pads for the last three games. However, he has not played a snap for the Seminoles on defense or special teams. We'll see if that changes this week.

On the Georgia Tech said, we'll be keeping an eye out on the quarterback situation to see if Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson, and Zach Pyron are all available to play.

NoleGameday will be keeping an eye on Florida State pregame to see who is available. Follow along below for updates before the Seminoles kick off against the Yellow Jackets.

For the second consecutive game, running back Treshaun Ward did not come out with the rest of his position group during pregame. It appears that Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili will handle the backfield duties. Interested to see if true freshman Rodney Hill, Joshua Burrell, or Ja'Khi Douglas get involved today.

Wide receiver Darion Williamson and Winston Wright Jr, are not warming up with their position group during the early part of pregame. We'll continue to keep an eye on it but doesn't look like either player will be available.

On the Georgia Tech side, backup quarterback Zach Gibson and true freshman Zach Pyron have thrown passes during pregame. Jeff Sims has not been throwing.

