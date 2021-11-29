Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    PFF names Jermaine Johnson ACC Defensive Player of the Year

    Johnson was among six Seminoles to make PFF's All-ACC teams.
    Pro Football Focus released their 2021 ALL-ACC teams on Monday afternoon and multiple Florida State Seminoles earned honors. PFF grades and advanced statistics were used to compile the list that represented some of the conference's top talent.

    Former Georgia transfer and Seminoles star, Jermaine Johnson, was named the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year according to PFF. 

    "Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State so that he could be the leader of a defense, and he has been just that down in Tallahassee.

    The 6-foot-5, 262-pound edge defender produced at least one sack in nine of his 12 outings and racked up 14 in total for the season. Against the run, Johnson is the only edge defender in the Power Five who ranks top-15 in both run stops and negatively graded play rate.

    The Seminoles edge defender earned a grade north of 75.0 in run defense and as a pass-rusher, something no other ACC edge defender accomplished in 2021."

    Along with being named the defensive player of the year, Johnson was also considered first-team ALL-ACC alongside fellow FSU defensive lineman Robert Cooper. Johnson and Cooper were two of six Seminoles to make PFF's ALL-ACC teams.

    Safety Jammie Robinson earned second-team honors while running back Treshaun Ward and linebacker Amari Gainer were named to the third-team. Running back Jashaun Corbin was considered an honorable mention.

    Check out the full list here.

    The postseason awards will continue to grow for Florida State and its players over the coming weeks.

