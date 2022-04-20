Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count: post-spring practice

Spring practice is over and that means the dog days of summer are quickly approaching. Throughout the last six weeks, Florida State completed its slate of spring practices culminating with an exhibition on April 9 with both fans and recruits in attendance. There were signs of a team beginning to turn a corner in head coach Mike Norvell's third season but there are also some aspects that still need to be improved.

Since the spring wrapped up last week, the Seminoles have lost three players to the transfer portal; wide receiver Jordan Young, defensive back Hunter Washington, and tight end Koby Gross. Two other former players, running back Corey Wren and defensive back Jarvis Brownlee, transferred from the program during March.

The departures mean Florida State's coaching staff still has room to wiggle when it comes to adding more talent to the roster prior to the fall. Even if Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims is no longer available, a fit on the offensive line, defensive line, defensive backfield, or at quarterback could still pop up.

Let's take a look at where the scholarship count stands after the conclusion of the spring.

QUARTERBACK (3)

Jordan Travis, RS Jr.

Tate Rodemaker, RS Soph.

AJ Duffy, Fr

RUNNING BACK (5)

D.J. Williams, RS Jr.

Treshaun Ward, RS Soph.

Lawrance Toafili, RS Soph.

Trey Benson, RS Soph.

Rodney Hill, Fr

TIGHT END (6)

Camren McDonald, RS Sr.

Wyatt Rector, RS Jr.

Markeston Douglas, RS Soph.

Jackson West, Soph.

Brian Courtney, Fr

Jerrale Powers, Fr

WIDE RECEIVER (11)

Ontaria Wilson, RS Sr.

Keyshawn Helton, RS Sr.

Winston Wright Jr, RS Jr.

Mycah Pittman, RS Jr.

Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Soph.

Deuce Spann, RS Soph.

Johnny Wilson, RS Soph.

Kentron Poitier, RS Soph.

Darion Williamson, RS Soph.

Malik McClain, Soph.

Joshua Burrell, RS Fr.

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

Dillan Gibbons, RS Sr.

Kayden Lyles, RS Sr.

Bless Harris, RS Jr.

Darius Washington, RS Soph.

Maurice Smith, RS Soph.

Thomas Shrader, RS Soph.

Zane Herring, RS Soph.

Lloyd Willis, RS Soph.

Robert Scott, RS Soph.

Rod Orr, RS Fr.

Bryson Estes, RS Fr.

Daughtry Richardson, Fr

Kanaya Charlton, Fr

Jaylen Early, Fr

Julian Armella, Fr

Qae'Shon Sapp, Fr

DEFENSIVE END (10)

Leonard Warner, RS Sr.

Dennis Briggs, RS Jr.

Derrick McClendon, RS Soph.

Jared Verse, RS Soph.

Quashon Fuller, RS Soph.

TJ Davis, RS Soph.

Patrick Payton, RS Fr.

George Wilson, RS Fr.

Byron Turner, RS Fr.

Aaron Hester, Fr

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE (8)

Robert Cooper, RS Sr.

Dennis Briggs, RS Jr.

Jarrett Jackson, RS Jr.

Malcolm Ray, RS Soph.

Joshua Farmer, RS Fr.

Shambre Jackson, RS Fr.

Bishop Thomas, Fr,

Daniel Lyons, Fr

LINEBACKER (7)

Amari Gainer, RS Jr.

Kalen DeLoach, RS Jr.

Tatum Bethune, RS Jr.

DJ Lundy, RS Soph.

Stephen Dix Jr, RS Soph.

Jadarius Green-McKnight, RS Soph.

Omar Graham Jr, Fr

CORNERBACK (8)

Jarrian Jones, RS Jr.

Demorie Tate, RS Soph.

Greedy Vance, RS Soph.

Travis Jay, RS Soph.

Kevin Knowles, Soph.

Omarion Cooper, Soph.

Sam McCall, Fr.

Azareye'h Thomas, Fr.

SAFETY (6-7)

Jarques McClellion, RS Sr.

Jammie Robinson, RS Jr.

Akeem Dent, RS Jr.

Renardo Green, RS Jr.

Brendan Gant, RS Jr.

Sidney Williams, RS Soph.

Shyheim Brown, RS Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS (2)

Ryan Fitzgerald, RS Soph.

Alex Mastromanno, RS Soph.

TOTAL: 82-83

Seniors: 7-8 (7-8 redshirt)

Juniors: 17 (17 redshirt)

Sophomores: 34 (30 redshirt, 4 true)

Freshmen: 24 (9 redshirt, 15 true)

As the situation currently sits, Florida State has two to three open scholarships to work with at this time. That number is still fluid as more players from the roster could elect to enter the portal now that the spring is over. It wouldn't be necessarily surprising to see another receiver or a reserve offensive lineman explore their options elsewhere.

According to NoleGameday's projected scholarship count, the Seminoles currently sit at 82 to 83 allocated scholarships. As with previous installments, the number depends on if safety Jarques McClellion is on scholarship or not. That has never been officially confirmed by the program. Essentially, there is still space for the staff to add a few contributors. It just depends on who is available and if it makes sense to bring them in.

This roster has come a long way but there are still rocks to climb. The Seminoles are seemingly lacking in experience, with less than 10 seniors and fewer than 20 juniors set to suit up for the team in 2022. That number is slightly skewed due to the COVID-19 year but the point still stands. Florida State will field plenty of youth this fall with brighter days on the horizon.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage on Florida State football this offseason.



