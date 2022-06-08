Skip to main content

Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

One current and one former Seminole put in some work with Von Miller over the weekend.

The offseason shows who truly is willing to put in the work to get better and who is just talking about it. Over the weekend, a crop of top defensive linemen from the college and professional ranks, which also included former players, convened in Las Vegas to improve their respective skillsets at the sixth annual Pass Rush Summit. Hosted by Super Bowl champion Von Miller and former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith, the event included on-field work, tutoring, and film sessions.

Among the over two dozen players in attendance were one current and one former Seminole. Veteran defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and former defensive end Joshua Kaindoh represented Florida State in Las Vegas.

The unique event gave Lovett and Kaindoh an opportunity to add new moves to their repertoire while also giving them a glimpse into the minds of some of the best defensive linemen in the game. Miller, Smith, Justin Houston, Chandler Jones, Cam Jordan, and more stars dished out valuable information. Jordan even broke down his film in front of the attendees.

It'll be interesting to see what the two can take away from the event and apply to the upcoming season. 

No image description

Kaindoh is looking to earn a bigger role with the Kansas City Chiefs after appearing in three games in 2021. Lovett has his eyes on a potential payday in the NFL Draft depending on his performance this fall.

The Mississippi native recorded 28 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks last year. Following a dominant spring, it appears Lovett is primed to break out in 2022 as one of the stars of Florida State's talented interior defensive line.

