Skip to main content

Former Florida State defensive end announces transfer destination

The former 'Nole has found a new home.

Former Florida State defensive end Marcus Cushnie has found a new home to finish off his college career.

Cushnie, who played one season for the Seminoles in 2021 after transferring from Alabama A&M, has transferred to UMASS.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback commits to Big 10 school

The 6’2”, 250-pound defensive end entered the portal in December after playing a back-up role for FSU. He had three tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Seminoles this past season.

No image description

Most of his minutes were played early on, but the emergence of Derrick McClendon and Quashon Fuller made Cushnie primarily a special teams player for the back half of the season.

Originally from West Palm Beach, FL, Cushnie moves on to UMASS as they have undergone a coaching change.

READ MORE: Former Florida State running back commits to Nebraska

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

ED1FE58C-E45A-43F4-A6B8-A490DC5D49D5
Football

Former Florida State defensive end announces transfer destination

2 minutes ago
B41E296A-6AFB-4405-83C3-EB42B51524D1
Recruiting

Former Florida State quarterback commits to Big 10 school

17 minutes ago
2BFF9E78-780C-450F-AE13-2FD827B57B08
Football

Former Florida State quarterback takes visit to Nebraska

8 hours ago
USATSI_13201674
Football

Former Florida State running back commits to Nebraska

9 hours ago
USATSI_17490181
Basketball

Game Preview: Florida State at Syracuse

Jan 15, 2022
Capture
Football

The new jersey numbers and new faces on Florida State's 2022-23 roster

Jan 14, 2022
24E6D142-0CE4-4C67-BED0-3DDCC221DDEC
Recruiting

Top-5 quarterback in 2023 class gives high praise to Florida State's campus

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_16925273 (2)
Football

Florida State Football Announces 10 Additions

Jan 13, 2022