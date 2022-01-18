Former Florida State defensive end announces transfer destination

The former 'Nole has found a new home.

Former Florida State defensive end Marcus Cushnie has found a new home to finish off his college career.

Cushnie, who played one season for the Seminoles in 2021 after transferring from Alabama A&M, has transferred to UMASS.

The 6’2”, 250-pound defensive end entered the portal in December after playing a back-up role for FSU. He had three tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Seminoles this past season.

Most of his minutes were played early on, but the emergence of Derrick McClendon and Quashon Fuller made Cushnie primarily a special teams player for the back half of the season.

Originally from West Palm Beach, FL, Cushnie moves on to UMASS as they have undergone a coaching change.

