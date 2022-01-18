Former Florida State quarterback commits to Big 10 school

Transfers across the country have been finding new homes since the offseason began. That continued on Monday afternoon as former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy made his decision. Purdy left the Seminoles before the conclusion of the 2021 season to enter the transfer portal and look for a new opportunity.

After picking up offers from schools such as Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, it was clear that the Arizona native was looking for a program where he could immediately compete for a starting job.

According to his social media, Purdy has elected to commit to the Cornhuskers. He'll join another former Seminole, running back Anthony Grant, in Lincoln.

Purdy signed with Florida State late in the 2020 recruiting cycle after he flipped his commitment from Louisville. It was anticipated that he would be the program's quarterback of the future under head coach Mike Norvell but that didn't come to fruition as Purdy was set back by injuries. He started one game as a true freshman and appeared in a few others but his playing time diminished in 2021.

With Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton handling the bulk of snaps, Purdy only played in one game. While relieving Travis in the 59-3 victory over Massachusetts, he completed five of five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. During his career in Tallahassee, he completed 55.2% of his passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns to one interception.

Nebraska saw four-year starter Adrian Martinez enter the transfer portal a few weeks ago. They'll be looking to replace him with a pair of transfers of their own in Purdy and former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. That's just the world we live in now.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound signal-caller will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Florida State currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster as of January; Travis, redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy. Based on the way the Seminoles are operating right now, it appears that they are comfortable entering the 2022 season with those three in the room. There could be an addition depending on how things play out moving forward.

