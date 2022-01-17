Former Florida State running back commits to Nebraska

Former Florida State running back Anthony Grant has committed to Nebraska. Grant committed and played at Florida State from 2018-2020. As a recruit, the former 'Nole played in Georgia at Buford Highschool. Listed at 5-11, 200 pounds, Grant was the 403rd overall player and 17th best running back in the country per 247Sports.

As a freshman in 2018, Grant appeared in all 12 games serving as a primary kick returner. The former 'Nole led the team with 11 kick returns for 247 yards. Grant's kick return yards finished fourth among ACC true freshmen. The former Seminole redshirted his 2019 season and entered the transfer portal on June 25, 2020.

Grant ended up going to JUCO briefly attending Garden City C.C. but ended up at New Mexico State Military Institute. Playing in 2021, Grant rushed 241 times tallying 1730 yards, and scored 18 touchdowns.

Due to a successful 2021 season, Grant entered the portal once again as he was the number one JUCO running back in the country. Grant over the weekend committed to Nebraska and will once again play in Power 5 football.

