Former Florida State head coach, strength coach involved in lawsuits for $125.5 million

The former head coach is being sued by two of his former players at Oregon.

A lawsuit that was filed against the University of Oregon, former football coach Willie Taggart, former strength coach Irele Oderinde and the NCAA by a former player in 2019 is back in the news this week after the trial began on Tuesday in Eugene.

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner recently added $100 million in punitive damages to the lawsuit in an amendment filed on March 24 in Oregon state circuit court. Brenner is also seeking $25.5 million in total damages from all defendants involved.

According to USA Today, Brenner's suit details a 2017 workout that resulted in himself and two other players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis. Per the CDC, it's a serious medical condition that can be fatal or result in permanent disability. Rhabdo occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood. These substances can damage the heart and kidneys and cause permanent disability or even death.

Taggart was hired by Oregon to replace former coach Mark Helfrich following the 2016 season. He brought in Oderinde as his strength coach after working with him for multiple seasons at USF. Per the lawsuit, Taggart informed the Ducks' players that the new staff was going to "focus on discipline in strength and conditioning and they were were 'going to find the snakes in the grass and cut their heads off.'"



The lawsuit goes on to allege that the workout began with Oderinde and his staff instructing a group of players to complete 10 perfect push-ups in unison. This progressed into the coaches pushing the players to perform hundreds of push-ups and up-downs without proper rest. On at least the first day, it's alleged they were prevented from drinking water during the workouts.

Brenner claimed that he suffered permanent kidney damage due to his condition and that he has seen his life expectancy decrease by ten years. One of the other players who was hospitalized, former offensive lineman Sam Poutasi, is also involved in a lawsuit surrounding the same parties.

“For decades, the NCAA has refused to outlaw these remarkably dangerous workout drills – drills designed for punishment rather than conditioning,” Kafoury said to USA Today. “They have refused to do so out of concern for their own organization’s interests, rather than the safety of young athletes."

“We seek a punitive damage award large enough to force them to change their mind.”

Oregon suspended Oderinde for a month without pay in the wake of the hospitalizations. Further stated by the lawsuit, Oderinde did not carry industry-required certification to be a strength and conditioning coach for the school.

An Oregon university spokesman issued a statement to ESPN on Sunday, disagreeing with the claims made by Brenner.

"The health and safety of our students is our highest priority. There was a quick response to Doug Brenner's injury, and he was provided the best care possible. We are grateful that he made a full recovery and was able to play during the 2017 season and also graduate from the University of Oregon. We disagree with the claims made by Mr. Brenner's attorneys in their lawsuit and will address those in court."

Brenner appeared in seven games under Taggart in 2017 before suffering a career-ending hip injury. Poutasi contributed in a reserve role in 2017 and for each of the following three seasons before graduating at the conclusion of 2020.

Following one year in Oregon, Taggart accepted a job as the head coach at Florida State. He compiled a 9-12 record in Tallahassee before being fired prior to completing his second season with the Seminoles following a home loss to Miami. Since then, Taggart has landed at Florida Atlantic, racking up a 10-11 record during his first two years with the Owls.

Taggart, who will be in attendance for the proceedings, released a statement to ESPN leading up to Tuesday.

"I care about every one of the players I've coached like they are my own sons, and I want each of them to be successful on and off the field. I would never want any of them to suffer any injury. I disagree with the things Doug Brenner has said in his complaint and am sorry we're involved in this lawsuit. But I still wish him the best."

Oderine joined Taggart at Florida State in the same position. Following Taggart's firing, Oderine returned to USF, where he's now the head strength and conditioning coach for the women's basketball team and men's golf program.

The Seminoles are paying Taggart an annual buyout of upwards of $4.25 million per year until 2024.

