Recap: 2022 Garnet and Gold Spring Game

The Florida State Seminoles have arrived at their annual Garnet and Gold Spring Game. As the FSU has completed 13 spring practices they look to showcase their offseason work inside Doak Campbell Stadium with Seminole fans in attendance.

1st Quarter:

Treshaun Ward started the game with a nice 10-yard catch from Jordan Travis but the Gold offense came to a stop at midfield. The Gold's first offensive drive started with a first down run by Trey Benson. Tate Rodemaker then competed for a sideline throw to Kentron Poitier for a first down at the opposing 25-yard line. The drive resulted in a field goal attempt that was blocked by rising defensive star transfer Jared Verse.

Freshman quarterback AJ Duffy's first drive ended in a three and out as he scrambled for a four-yard gain on third and ten. Later in the first running back Trey Benson had back to back 17 yard runs leading the first scoring drive, as kicker Ryan Fitzgerald gave team Gold a 3-0 lead.

2nd Quarter:

With only one field goal in the first quarter, the game was off to a slow offensive start with the exception of a solid run game throughout the first. Travis started the second quarter resulting in another punt as he couldn't connect with wide receiver Johnny Wilson. As the offense continued to struggle the defense continued their dominant performance. Defensive back Greedy Vance had a standout play as he quickly closed on running back Rodney Hill for a nice stop in the backfield. Midway through the second Travis led the offense to their first touchdown drive highlighted by, multiple runs from Travis and Treshaun Ward. Running back Lawrence Toafili capped off the drive with a one-yard run up the middle.

Quickly receiving the ball again Travis led another drive down the field, completing passes to Wyatt Rector and Mycah Pittman. Pittman capped off the drive with a sweep to the left for a four-yard touchdown. Tate Rodemaker had the final drive of the first half and led the offense to a scoring drive as running back DJ Williams scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown. As the half concluded the offense finished the half scoring three touchdowns and a field goal resulting in 24 points. Trey Benson led the way with 77 rush yards, Mycah Pittman led with 24 receiving yards and Jordan Travis topped the QBs with 71 passing yards.

3rd Quarter:

The third quarter started off strong as Tate Rodemaker completed a 25-yard pass to running back Rodney Hill putting the in the red zone. Rodemaker then completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kentron Poitier as the score resets to 7-0 (Gold). Walk-on quarterback Gino English entered the game as he capped off a goal-line drive with a 10-yard scramble for a touchdown. Wrapping up the 2022 Spring Game the Seminoles' offense scored four rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, and a field goal to score a total of 38 points.

After completing their spring game, Florida State will have one final spring practice as spring concludes. An eventful group of practices and spring game showed the improvements throughout the team and exposed areas for work to be done heading into summer.

