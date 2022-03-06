Former Florida State kicker announces transfer to West Virginia

With the college football spring season getting underway, West Virginia got some great news on Sunday as they found out that Parker Grothaus will be transferring to Morgantown from Florida State University.

The grad transfer announced on Sunday morning that he will be taking his talents to Morgantown. Grothaus has been the kickoff specialist for Florida State for the past few years. In his years with the Seminoles, he put 29 of his 63 kickoffs into the end zone for a touchback, averaging 60.6 yards per kickoff in 2021. He came into the Seminoles program as a walk-on but was awarded a scholarship.

West Virginia has had their kicking issues in the past few years, so adding somebody who can get almost half of his kicks into the end zone is definitely a plus for a college football program.

The Mountaineers had a disappointing season a year ago as they finished 6-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. They lost in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl 18-6 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Ryan Fitzgerald is going to take care of kickoff and field goal duties this year for the Seminoles. The redshirt junior served as Florida State's primary placekicker in their 12 games in 2021. He had a 76.9% field goal percentage.

