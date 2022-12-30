Former Florida State linebacker announces commitment to another ACC program

Florida State finished its 2022 campaign in Orlando with a win against Oklahoma on Thursday night, 35-32. With the college football season wrapping up across the country, players from teams are announcing their new homes as transfers to other programs.

One of those players on FSU's roster is veteran linebacker Amari Gainer who decided after the regular season that he'd enter the transfer portal. He stayed with Florida State through bowl game prep practicing and played in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma.

After visiting both West Virginia and North Carolina, Gainer announced on Friday that he'll be continuing his college football career with Mack Brown and the Tarheels, staying in the ACC.

Gainer finishes his Florida State career with six sacks and 210 tackles after four seasons in Tallahassee. It will be interesting to see how North Carolina uses Gainer as he is a mix of a pass rusher and an outside linebacker. Would not be shocked to see Gainer move to the edge in a heavy pass-rush role in Chapel Hill.

