Skip to main content

Former Florida State linebacker announces commitment to another ACC program

The former ‘Nole commits to a new program.

Florida State finished its 2022 campaign in Orlando with a win against Oklahoma on Thursday night, 35-32. With the college football season wrapping up across the country, players from teams are announcing their new homes as transfers to other programs.

One of those players on FSU's roster is veteran linebacker Amari Gainer who decided after the regular season that he'd enter the transfer portal. He stayed with Florida State through bowl game prep practicing and played in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma.

READ MORE: Jammie Robinson lays out decision timeline while teasing a 'New Year's Present'

After visiting both West Virginia and North Carolina, Gainer announced on Friday that he'll be continuing his college football career with Mack Brown and the Tarheels, staying in the ACC.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Gainer finishes his Florida State career with six sacks and 210 tackles after four seasons in Tallahassee. It will be interesting to see how North Carolina uses Gainer as he is a mix of a pass rusher and an outside linebacker. Would not be shocked to see Gainer move to the edge in a heavy pass-rush role in Chapel Hill.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

92F32064-0E1F-4BE6-8212-FAD179EB92A7
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Former Florida State linebacker announces commitment to another ACC program

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_19695856
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Career performance from 'Bird Man' aids Florida State in comeback victory

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19695868
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Jammie Robinson lays out decision timeline while teasing a 'New Year's Present'

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19696354
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Full comments from Mike Norvell, multiple players after Florida State's postseason victory against the Sooners

By Dustin Lewis
D908FF1E-A871-43EC-AB82-0F23611ECD49
Florida State Seminoles College Football

WATCH: Multiple offensive linemen break the rock after Florida State's victory against Oklahoma

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19696361
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Recruits react to Florida State's wild comeback in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 8.25.06 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

RECAP: Florida State rebounds from double-digit deficit to defeat Oklahoma in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

By Dustin Lewis
Screen Shot 2022-12-29 at 4.25.23 PM
Florida State Seminoles College Football

Florida State vs. Oklahoma: Pre-game injury updates for the Seminoles

By Dustin Lewis