Former Florida State offensive lineman set to officially visit South Alabama

With seven new offensive linemen set to suit up for the 'Noles, former Seminole, Donte Lucas took his talents into the transfer portal during the season. Since setting up in the portal, the former four-star has taken his first visit to Florida Atlantic University this past weekend and will visit South Alabama later this week.

READ MORE: Former Florida State Heisman winner to become quarterback's coach at Georgia Tech

Lucas appeared in 21 games during his time at Florida State, and is one of the more experienced interior offensive linemen in the portal. He started 7 games at left guard for the 'Noles in the 2020-21 season, before entering the transfer portal in the middle of the season. The 6-3 guard from IMG Academy earned Second-Team freshman All-American honors in 2019 by The Athletic and aims to find a starting spot on another team in the upcoming season. Lucas was the former #3 rated offensive guard by Rivals.

READ MORE: Two future Seminoles named to Georgia All-State Team

Over the weekend, Lucas visited his old coach, Willie Taggart at FAU, and took his thoughts on the campus to Twitter. Going back to his old coach would be expected from Lucas, as many former players for Coach Taggart have already tagged along with him in Boca.

Earlier today, Lucas announced on Twitter that he will be visiting South Alabama. The Jaguars went 5-7 a season ago, and they hope to get Lucas to help staple together more support in the run game. Former Florida State running back La'Damian Webb signed with South Alabama during the Early Signing Period.