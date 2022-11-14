Former Florida State quarterback praises Mike Norvell, Seminoles

The Seminoles are riding high after another dominating performance on Saturday against Syracuse.

Sitting at 7-3 with Louisiana on tap this weekend, it's hard not to see the momentum this program is building.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak



Head coach Mike Norvell always talks about the CLIMB and that’s exactly what the 'Noles are doing as of late. The improvement on the field is starting to get noticed nationally with analysts and experts chiming in on FSU.

CBS Sports analyst, podcast host, and former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell offered his thoughts on the program on social media following the victory over the Orange.

“FSU is playing as good as anyone in the country right now. Anyone. Pretty amazing the job Mike Norvell has done."

While some may say Kanell's simply a homer because he attended FSU, the overall domination the Seminoles have showcased in all three phases of the game has been missing for six to seven years. The buy-in from the players along with trusting the staff is evident in the way they play on the field and also each day in practice. Showing up for work each day, buying into the culture that coach Norvell is setting here at FSU.

The defense hasn’t given up a touchdown in November and the offense is among the nation’s best. With two remaining games on the schedule against Louisiana and Florida, the 'Noles have a chance to end the regular season with nine wins which would be the most since 2016.

One thing is for certain FSU football is gaining momentum and the program is starting to have a buzz again that it hasn’t had in years.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook