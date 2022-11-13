Recruits react to Florida State's victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak

The Florida State Seminoles are playing their best football of the year with the regular-season winding down. The Seminoles have won three consecutive games by a combined margin of 124-22, including two blowouts against Miami and Syracuse where the team didn't surrender a touchdown.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his team eliminated the Orange with another fast start. The 24-3 advantage at halftime marked the third straight contest where FSU held its opponent to three points and less than 100 yards of total offense in the opening two quarters.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the impressive performance. Check out their reactions below.

Three-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (FSU commit): "Coach Norvell made me a promise that he was bringing FSU back to the prime and he wasn't lying. Happy to be a Nole!!!"

Quarterback Austin Simmons: "I didn’t get a chance to see that game tonight I was out with family. I was excited when I heard that they won, they definitely deserve the success they’re getting right now. Coach Norvell and the rest of the coaching staff is working hard with this great group of guys and it’s showing in the game. I’m super excited for the future of this team, Go Noles!"

Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr: "It’s a great win for them…it just shows how they can compete with one of the top teams in the nation. It shows how they are building their program up and what they are going to be like in the next couple of years."

Four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons (FSU commit): "They went and did their thing. Great to see!"

Four-star wide receiver Camdon Frier (FSU commit): "I knew the Noles were going to win but I didn't know like that! That was awesome. Love to see an FSU win three times in a row."

Four-star wide receiver Tawaski Abrams: "I felt it coming. The FSU offense is unstoppable right now."

Wide receiver DL Hardison (FSU commit): "They had a great game through the air. Nice trick play."

Four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk (FSU commit): "That game reminded me of the Miami game all over again. We dominated them from start to finish and that's what FSU ball is!

JUCO three-star defensive end Jaden Jones (FSU commit): "Very dominant win. FSU culture is in full effect. Trust the process."

Four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson (FSU commit): "The boys keep executing like ik they can. We are finishing the regular season 9-3."

Three-star defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn (FSU commit): "3 straight winsss!!! Keep rolling!! The win over Syracuse was huge. The defense kept the energy and forcing 3 and outs and the offense played great. Amazing Noles win!!

Three-star linebacker DeMarco Ward (FSU commit): "Excellent defense! The future is looking real good in Tallahassee."

Four-star defensive back CJ Heard (FSU commit): "We handling business. You can see the work these guys have put in all summer showing now. FSU 100% healthy is scary."

Three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (FSU commit): "We're doing great. I love how we came out tonight and didn't let up on them."

