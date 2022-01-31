Former Florida State quarterback promoted to offensive coordinator at Marshall

The former Seminole has coached three different position groups at the FBS level since 2017.

The coaching carousel hasn't slowed down since late November. Each day, coaches are being fired, promoted, or hired to new jobs across the country.

Former Florida State quarterback Clint Trickett has been in the coaching ranks for over half a decade. He was hired by Marshall in 2021 as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Earlier this month, Marshall's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Tim Cramsey, was hired away by Memphis. According to a report from Bruce Feldman, head coach Charles Huff has decided to promote Trickett to the same role. This is the first time that Trickett has been an offensive coordinator in his career.

The local product out of North Florida Christian spent three seasons at Florida State before transferring to West Virginia to conclude his college career. Following his graduation, Trickett was hired by JUCO East Mississippi Community College as the quarterbacks coach.

After two seasons with East Mississippi, Trickett was tabbed to join Florida Atlantic as the tight ends coach on Lane Kiffin's inaugural staff. He held the role for three seasons before Kiffin was hired away by Ole Miss. The Owls brought on former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart to take over the program and he retained Trickett on the staff.

Taggart named Trickett co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Trickett worked under Taggart for a season before accepting a position as wide receivers coach at Marshall. The job marked the third different position group that he's coached at the FBS level since 2017.

During the 2021 season, Trickett helped produce three wide receivers that had 468+ receiving yards. Two of those pass-catchers will return in 2022 along with starting quarterback Grant Wells.

