Legacy wide receiver commits to Florida State

Florida State’s run on legacy recruits continued today as 2024 wide receiver Camdon Frier committed to the Seminoles. The legacy and long-time fan made his childhood dream a reality today when he committed to head coach Mike Norvell while on campus for an unofficial visit.

Frier burst onto the scene a few weeks ago at the National Combine in Texas, running the fastest recorded 40 yard dash, and showing great potential as a lethal slot receiver in college. Florida State was the first program to offer Frier due to his ability on the gridiron before the national camp.

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer destination

Last week, FSU was at Suwanee to watch Camdon play baseball. After that visit, and the relationship he has with the coaches, it was the right time to make a decision.

“I actually committed last night to the coaches,” Frier said. “As you know I’ve been leaning this way for a while. Today proved that this is my home. They support me, the relationship I have with the coaches is great - it is just something I felt I needed to do because it feels like home.”

“I called Coach Dugans last night - he was ecstatic when I told him,” Frier continued. “Today when I was on the visit I met all of the coaches, both offense and defense. They were all excited about it. They were hollering which felt good. We talked about the future and what we’re going to do. Coach J.P., Coach Norvell, Coach Dugans man all of them were telling me they’re happy they landed me. We talked about the standards we have and how they will make me a better person, a better football player, and how they will help me play through the Lord. I want players to come here that have the same mindset and players that want to be built up.”

While Camdon has been to FSU a ton of times, today he got to spend time on the campus. Getting a whole picture of what Tallahassee is like helped validate the decision he made.

READ MORE: Former Florida State assistant makes decision on Miami Hurricanes' offer

“Since my childhood I kind of knew that FSU was going to be it,” Frier said. “I flew all across the country looking at schools and keeping things open. This is where I need to be. I want to continue to get to know as much about this place as I can. We drove around the campus today and I got a chance to learn more about it. My dad was my tour guide - he doesn’t use GPS when we come to Tallahassee. I know he loved it and so did my mom because I will be close. The whole staff, the school - it is why I feel really good about my decision. I met a whole lot of people abd they all made me feel special.”

An added bonus to Camdon’s commitment is his elite talent on the baseball diamond. He will play baseball for Mike Martin Jr. and the Seminoles. Looked at as a high round potential pick, Martin will be adding another great piece to the outfield to go along with fellow 2024 commitment Kam Davis.

“I haven’t spoken to Coach Martine yet, but yes," Frier said. “I will be playing baseball for FSU. I am about to make the announcement that will include it.”

With his commitment firm and locked in, look for Frier to work with his fellow Tribe24 commitments as they look to build a great class.

READ MORE: ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes Florida State should leave for the SEC

“I will try to help recruit,” Frier said. “I want guys to go where they feel is best for them, but yeah, I will talk to the player that will help us. I was talking to Jaydon Davis. He was in the late group. I was in the early group but I came back when he was taking pictures. I played with him at the combine a few weeks ago. I told him that I went ahead and committed. I told him how this place feels like home and about what Coach Norvell is doing. I also spoke a little to Jaremiah Anglin. He had a whole lot of people with him. I told him I hoped he made the right decision. He kind of chuckled about it. I talked to Chris Parson too. He has been recruiting me. He was one of the first people I told. I texted him that I did it. He’s a real genuine guy.”

Early in the 2024 cycle, Florida State has compiled three commitments in Frier, running back Kam Davis, and defensive back Jordan Pride.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on this news.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook