Florida State legacy receiver discusses offer from the Seminoles

After last weekend’s underclassmen combine in San Antonio, TX, one of the emerging names for the 2024 class is Camdon Frier from Live Oak - Suwannee.

If the last name sounds familiar to Florida State fans it should - his father played wide receiver from 1989-1993 and his uncle played defensive back from 1995-1999. With his performance at the combine last weekend, it looks like FSU will be pursuing another legacy recruit that will be a national recruit.

‘At the combine I ran the fastest 40 yard dash there at 4.5,” Frier said. “I was kind of disappointed but they said the turf was slow, but it was an electronic time. I had a couple interviews after - that’s when I found out I ran the fastest. In 1-on-1, I ran slot 99% of the time. Really at first, the quarterbacks weren’t picking me but after a few routes and after they found out I ran the fastest, they started picking me. I wanted to get as many reps as I could but it was kind of chaotic. I got like 6 or 7 reps but it was slot most of the time. It was fun though.”

With his dad and uncle playing at FSU, there’s no wonder Camdon grew up a fan of the program. He says that despite his love for the program, which he openly acknowledges, he wants to try to go through his recruitment process with an open mind.

“I’ll be honest it’s hard to not want to follow my dad and uncle’s footsteps but I try to be my own man,” Frier explained. “I can’t deny I love FSU - I always have and I always will even if something happened and I didn’t go there. I keep up with it and I know a lot of guys that play baseball there. On signing day, I was praying for Julian Armella and Marvin Jones Jr. My dad said Marvin’s dad is the baddest man he’s ever seen play.”

This past week, Frier announced that he had received an offer from Mike Norvell and his staff to play football at FSU. The offer came from Ron Dugans, and it was a culmination of the hard work he’s put in since he was a kid.

“Getting that offer was the culmination of the work I’ve put in since I was 13,” Frier said. “With baseball I knew it was going to happen but I didn’t start thinking about D-1 football until I got to high school. This tops the list for me. I’ve been talking to FSU for over a year for baseball. When I got the offer I called Mike Martin Jr and told him. I teared up. It was awesome and it is a life-long dream.”

“I got the offer from Coach Dugans,” Frier continued. “Honestly it was a long conversation but it went quick because he knew it was a special moment for me that I would want to celebrate with my family. He told me that he didn’t know my dad but that he played with my uncle and that he was a huge fan of mine. FSU is a top 3 program for me and I want to enjoy the process and I want to show schools that I want to go through the process, but man. I’m not going to wait and do one of those hat ceremonies. My dad wanted to wait and do the whole hat thing but when Coach Bowden came in and they ate fried chicken, he said it was hard to tell him no. I have this picture but it will be hard to believe that I am uncommitted when 2023 starts, we’ll see.”

“With Coach Dugans, he said he talked to Coach Norvell and that he had been watching my film,” Frier said. “He said since he knew my uncle, he knew what kind of player I was. He was talking to my dad. My dad handed me the phone and it was Coach (Dugans). Coach wanted to let me know he wanted my first offer to be a memorable one and that he personally wanted to offer me. No matter who else offers I am going to remember this.”

Frier is an elite baseball player that has been on the baseball recruiting scene for some time. Perfect Game has him as a potential high draft pick as a centerfielder. Playing both sports in college is will be key in his recruitment.

“I want to play football and baseball,” Frier said. “I enjoy football more but I think I stand out more in baseball. Football has more freaks playing than baseball does, but I love it. Any school I go to, baseball has to be an option. I like playing centerfield because I can control the outfield. My mom went to TCC and set the stolen bases record there. I usually hit lead-off and that’s what I like to do, get on base and steal bases. I have offers from Clemson, Rice, Georgia and South Carolina for baseball. Texas A&M has offered, Georgia wants me to visit and go to camp. They’re with FSU in my top 3.”

Wherever Camdon goes in college, he wants to be a part of a winning team. Knowing that FSU is working to get back to being an elite program is something he is paying close attention to.

“FSU has struggled the past few years, to be honest, it does impact my recruitment,” said Frier. “I want to go to a school that wins, but despite all of that, FSU is still one of the top schools for me. I believe in Coach Norvell, my dad believes in Coach Norvell. I’ve seen progression. I look at it too, that I could go there and help them turn it around. My dad thinks by the time I get out of college, FSU will be competing for National Championships. They’re close, real close.”

Frier is coming off of a sophomore season where he had 70 catches for 600 yards and four scores. He plays a lot of slot right now but thinks he can play inside and out in college.

“I’ve played both receiver spots for Suwannee,” Frier said. “My freshman year I was smaller and not fully developed so I played the slot mostly. I grew before my sophomore year, now I am 6’1”, 175 pounds, so I played outside too. With our playbook I play slot but when I am on one side by myself, I am out wide. The one game I was able to do that the most, I had over 100 yards in the first half. That was a fun game.”

Now that the combine is over, Camdon is turning his focus to baseball, but a visit to FSU is on the horizon.

“Now that the combine is over I am focusing on baseball,” Frier said. “I’ve been playing that while training for the combine but it’s been hard to play baseball. Coach JP is my area recruiter. He wants to get me there soon. Every visit I have had there has been great. The Notre Dame game - that is the FSU I want to go to. I was there in July, too. I’ll find time to get back over there.”

We will track Frier’s growing recruitment here at NoleGameday so stay tuned!