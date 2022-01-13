Florida State staffer accepts position with Miami Hurricanes

Four members of the coaching staff have been hired away this offseason.

Florida State has had multiple members of its coaching staff hired away by other schools this offseason. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left for Oregon in the same role, linebackers coach Chris Marve was promoted to defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, and defensive graduate assistant Tre Bell earned his first on-field job as the cornerback's coach at Akron.

The Seminoles lost another staff member on Thursday as defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph is heading to South Florida. New Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has hired Joseph to an off-field role with the Hurricanes.

The former USF linebacker joined Florida State last offseason after a stint as defensive coordinator at Florida Memorial University. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Miami Central High school as the defensive coordinator and linebacker's coach. Joseph was a crucial element in the Seminoles' recruitment of 2022 linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, who played at Miami Central. Bissainthe eventually spurned FSU to sign with the Hurricanes.

Joseph has ties to one of the richest areas of talent in the state. Plus, he's a young, rising coach who could eventually prove worthy of an on-field position in a few years. It remains to be seen what his exact role will be with the Hurricanes.

Miami has yet to officially hire an offensive or defensive coordinator.

As for Florida State, the Seminoles will look to replace the losses of Joseph and Bell over the coming months. It's still possible that there are more changes to come with the contracts of wide receiver's coach Ron Dugans and defensive line coach Odell Haggins set to expire at the end of the month.

