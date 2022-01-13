Skip to main content

Florida State staffer accepts position with Miami Hurricanes

Four members of the coaching staff have been hired away this offseason.

Florida State has had multiple members of its coaching staff hired away by other schools this offseason. Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham left for Oregon in the same role, linebackers coach Chris Marve was promoted to defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, and defensive graduate assistant Tre Bell earned his first on-field job as the cornerback's coach at Akron.

READ MORE: Former Florida State wide receiver close to return for Cincinnati Bengals

The Seminoles lost another staff member on Thursday as defensive analyst Sabbath Joseph is heading to South Florida. New Miami head coach Mario Cristobal has hired Joseph to an off-field role with the Hurricanes.

The former USF linebacker joined Florida State last offseason after a stint as defensive coordinator at Florida Memorial University. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Miami Central High school as the defensive coordinator and linebacker's coach. Joseph was a crucial element in the Seminoles' recruitment of 2022 linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, who played at Miami Central. Bissainthe eventually spurned FSU to sign with the Hurricanes. 

Joseph has ties to one of the richest areas of talent in the state. Plus, he's a young, rising coach who could eventually prove worthy of an on-field position in a few years. It remains to be seen what his exact role will be with the Hurricanes.

READ MORE: Former Florida State guard enters Transfer Portal for second time

No image description

Miami has yet to officially hire an offensive or defensive coordinator.

As for Florida State, the Seminoles will look to replace the losses of Joseph and Bell over the coming months. It's still possible that there are more changes to come with the contracts of wide receiver's coach Ron Dugans and defensive line coach Odell Haggins set to expire at the end of the month.

Stick with NoleGameday for the latest on Florida State this offseason. 

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

7D4FA43B-D395-4B75-9042-86CA56AC2B16
Football

Former Florida State quarterback takes visit to Oklahoma

2 minutes ago
4BF9D448-B7E8-4847-973B-479F6FD02EA5
Football

Florida State staffer accepts position with Miami Hurricanes

16 minutes ago
Capture
Recruiting

2023 OT Roderick Kearney details interest in Florida State, upcoming visit

11 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Florida State legacy receiver discusses offer from the Seminoles

11 hours ago
USATSI_15175302
Football

WATCH: First look at two of Florida State's newest wide receiver transfers

11 hours ago
USATSI_11159203
Pro Noles

Former Florida State linebacker Matthew Thomas signs with CFL Franchise

14 hours ago
USATSI_17445683
Football

WATCH: McKenzie Milton shows off custom Hula Bowl Helmet

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17490153
Basketball

FSU Steals One From Miami: 3 Game-Changing Plays

Jan 12, 2022