Former Florida State wide receiver enters Transfer Portal for second time

Adams is moving on to his third school in two years.

The Transfer Portal has been filling up over the past week and a half. Hundreds, if not thousands, of players are already testing the waters to look for opportunities outside of their current schools. Florida State has had seven scholarship players on the roster enter the portal since the college football regular season ended.

READ MORE: Quarterback commit Chris Parson ready to lead Florida State's 2023 class

Former Seminole wide receiver D'Marcus Adams elected to transfer for the second time in his career on Wednesday evening. Adams spent the past two seasons at FAU with his former head coach at Florida State, Willie Taggart.

The Florida native didn't make much of an impact in 2020, failing to record a catch despite appearing in multiple games. Adams took reps at cornerback during fall camp before being moved back to wide receiver prior to the season-opener. He caught three passes for 95 yards, including 85 yards and a 46-yard catch against Florida in FAU's first game.

READ MORE: Two Florida State legacies are back on the market

In the redshirt sophomore's final nine games of the season, he recorded one reception for nine yards. Adams also contributed on special teams for the Owls. He had 10 kick returns for 236 yards in 2021.

Adams originally signed with Florida State as a member of the 2018 class. He committed to the Seminoles in the summer before Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. Adams upheld his pledge to the program when Taggart took over.

READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback offered by ACC school

He redshirted in 2018 and decided to leave the program during the middle of the 2019 season after not recording a statistic at FSU. Adams followed Taggart to Boca Raton after the former head coach was fired by the 'Noles.

The 6-foot wide receiver will have two seasons of eligibility at his next school. Adams will be moving on to his third stop in two years.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook