Former FSU assistant coach speaks on return to Tallahassee

One of the main storylines coming into Florida State's blowout win over Massachusetts was former offensive coordinator Walt Bell returning to Tallahassee. However, there was another staff member on the Minutemen who returned to town yesterday that also used to coach at FSU. Donte' Pimpleton was the Seminoles' running backs coach under former head coach Willie Taggart from 2018-19.

During his time with the program, Pimpleton coached stars such as Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick. Despite the talent, Florida State's rushing attack averaged just 2.79 yards per carry in 2018 and 3.83 yards per carry in 2019. Pimpleton spent 2020 with North Carolina Central before joining Massachusetts prior to the 2021 season.

The Kentucky native posted a message to social media on Sunday to speak about his return. Check it out below.

"Yesterday was the toughest day I've had as a coach. Coming out of the visiting locker room, playing against coaches that are like family, and other coaches that I've got to know that are real good men. Also, playing against players that I've recruited, still talk to, and their families are like my own. Even though the game didn't go our way, the love I got was unbelievable. When the clock ran out and those guys sprinted over to tell me 'thanks', they love me, and they miss me made everything worth it. At the end of the day, that's what coaching is all about. Never stopped rooting for those players or coaches. There are great people there (some of the fans though). Lol, it's all good, I just had to realize they're doing what they're supposed to do, be fans. Yesterday was big and a lot of love from a lot of people. ONCE A 'NOLE, ALWAYS A 'NOLE!"

