Former FSU commit makes pledge to UCF

Florida State's recruiting class found its footing over the summer but it wasn't that long ago when the Seminoles were struggling mightily on the trail.

Tight end Randy Pittman and quarterback Chris Parson decommitted from the program in less than a month span. FSU's class fell all the way down to No. 50 in the country when Pittman backed off of his pledge on June 24.

Pittman has been weighing his options over the last few months but one program stood out. On Saturday morning, the Florida native announced he was committing to UCF.

It comes as no surprise considering he decommitted from Florida State following an official visit to UCF. Pittman joins a couple of other recruits committed to the Knights that held either an offer or interest from the Seminoles (John Walker, Andrew Harris, Michael Harris, Jamal Meriweather, Braeden Marshall).

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound tight end has been putting together a productive senior season. He's caught 22 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns while adding 21 carries for 47 yards and five more scores. On the other side of the ball, Pittman has racked up 40 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Florida State has no clear direction to go at tight end in the 2023 class. The Seminoles hold 16 verbal commitments and the haul is regarded as the No. 16 class in the country according to 247Sports.

