Treshaun Ward, Robert Cooper injured during first half against NC State

Multiple injuries for the Seminoles in the opening 30 minutes.

Florida State and North Carolina State are at halftime. The Seminoles lead the Wolfpack 17-3 at the break but the team was hit by multiple injuries during the first two quarters.

During NC State's second drive of the game, three crucial defenders went down for Florida State in a span of six plays, including veteran defensive tackle Robert Cooper. It appeared that Cooper planted awkwardly while being blocked by two players. He was able to walk off under his own power and went into the injury tent 

Later in the drive, defensive end Jared Verse and Kevin Knowles were both dinged up. However, Verse (4 tackles) and Knowles (2 tackles, 1 PBU) both returned to the game and have continued to contribute on defense. 

In the second quarter, starting running back Treshaun Ward was injured following a 39-yard run to the left side. Ward was brought down hard by two defenders and his shoulder went directly into the turf while his lower body was rolled up on. The redshirt sophomore was in visible pain after the play and head coach Mike Norvell quickly ran to his side.

Ward was assisted to the sideline and departed for the locker room prior to the conclusion of the first half. Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili have handled the bulk of running back duties during his absence.

Prior to going down, Ward recorded 5 carries for 51 yards. 

