Freshmen Florida State defensive backs starting to make an impact

So far this spring, many of the storylines have been mainly about the offense. And rightfully so; there is the ongoing development of Jordan Travis to monitor, a “new” Offensive Coordinator, not to mention, a bevy of transfer receivers to evaluate.

However, the new trend this spring seems to be hearing about how well true freshmen defensive backs, Azareye’h Thomas, and Sam McCall, have been performing.

Not even two weeks into their respective careers, and both players are already turning heads around the Florida State practice fields. The fact that they are performing well shouldn’t surprise anyone; both players were considered blue-chip recruits. But the fact that both players are doing so well so early really does bode well for the outlook of the secondary heading into the 2022 season.

Sam McCall was the highest-ranked signee of the 2022 recruiting class; as a composite five-star recruit and the sixth-best recruit nationally (per ESPN300). So far this spring, the Lakeland product has absolutely lived up to the billing. His freakish athleticism is on display every play and his coverage skills are very impressive for such a young player. Perhaps the best thing I have observed from McCall is his ability to turn his head in coverage, find the ball, and make a play on it. His ball skills just seem advanced for a player of his age. In every practice I have seen, McCall has been challenged in coverage and has made plays, time and again. He is listed at 6’1” and 180 pounds but seems to have already added some good weight in his short time in Tallahassee and looks plenty big enough to withstand the college game. Still, that frame suggests he has plenty of room to grow. I am curious to see how he progresses with more time in the weight room.

Azareye’h Thomas was a late addition to the 2022 class. And although Thomas may not have been as heralded as Sam McCall, I believe Azareye’h Thomas may wind up being the steal of the class. The four-star recruit from Niceville did it all in high school, playing a multitude of spots on defense and special teams, while also getting touches at running back and wide receiver. That type of versatility has shown itself in Thomas’ game many times this spring. He has been smooth and in control of coverage. In fact, he often times seems like he’s running the route for the receiver. That type of seamless athleticism combined with natural ball skills makes Thomas a very promising prospect at defensive back. That said, what has been most impressive to me about Thomas, is his length as a defensive back. Listed at 6’2” and 190 pounds, Thomas is already big by defensive back standards. What makes Thomas stand out though is his wingspan. Thomas has a freakish wingspan, for a freshman defensive back. This is critical for DBs as it allows for better jams off the line of scrimmage as well as making plays on the ball. Not to mention, as a freshman, the size can help make up for a lack of technique or experience in some matchups, which is critical for a young player.

Omarion Cooper, by all accounts, seems to have the jump on one of the corner positions. But, with the news of Jarvis Brownlee transferring, the fact of the matter is that there is a void at the other cornerback spot and there are reps to be had. Both McCall and Thomas seem plenty capable of challenging for playing time early and often. Don’t get me wrong, plenty of veteran players have been making plays this spring as well. But, it looks like these young guys are going to be hard to keep off the field.

