FSU Defensive End Opting Out of 2020 Football Season

David Visser

Earlier today, I ran a piece about Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, and how he's stated emphatically that he will not opt out of playing in the 2020 college football season. Wilson cited the investment he's made in some of the younger players, but one of those young guns along the defensive line won't be there to absorb more of his tutelage this fall. 

Redshirt-sophomore defensive end Jamarcus Chatman has decided not to play this season. He explains why below, and it's certainly easy to see why he's making this tough decision, especially with such a personal connection to the pandemic. 

Statement from Florida State defensive end Jamarcus Chatman

The reason I chose to opt out is because this is a serious deal that’s going on in the world today. A close friend of my family is in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 and that hit too close to home. My family and I decided that to be safe I should opt out this season.

'Nole head coach Mike Norvell responded to Chatman's decision graciously-- it's nice to see that the latter won't be penalized for his decision in this matter. 

Statement from Florida State head coach Mike Norvell

Jamarcus Chatman has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. We respect his decision and, like any of our student-athletes who make this decision, he will remain on scholarship.

Chatman (6'2, 271) is a former three-star prospect who signed with FSU out of Rome, GA as part of the Seminoles' 2018 recruiting class. 

