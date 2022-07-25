FSU Fall Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Florida State is back on the practice field to begin fall camp later this week. Following a promising slate of spring practices, the Seminoles are in a position to return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Anything else will be regarded as a failure as head coach Mike Norvell enters his third year with the program.

While the offense has improved across the board, there are still plenty of question marks at tight end. Veteran Cam McDonald is back in the fold but there isn't much experience to count on behind him. Fall camp will give the Seminoles an opportunity to see who is ready to step up.

NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. Our eyes turn towards a tight end unit that is a total wildcard entering the fall.

At the Surface

- Cam McDonald, redshirt senior

McDonald has started 20 games over the last two years and is Florida State's most experienced tight end entering 2022. He's brought down 47 passes for 506 yards and four touchdowns since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in town. McDonald's role could expand even more this fall if he improves as a blocker. He's added five pounds since the conclusion of the spring.

- Wyatt Rector, redshirt junior

Rector began his college career at quarterback before switching to tight end in 2020. The majority of his contributions have come on special teams to this point but he did catch two passes for 13 yards and a score last season. Rector is positioned to develop into a rotational piece for the tight ends in 2022. He'll need a solid outing in fall camp after a nice performance in the spring.

- Markeston Douglas, redshirt sophomore

Douglas was a project when Florida State signed him in 2020 and that's been evident over the past two seasons. He's appeared in four games in backup duty while struggling with his weight. Douglas has trimmed down to 270 entering the fall after playing north of 290 pounds in the past. He's a wildcard at this point but the light could still turn on.

- Preston Daniel, redshirt sophomore

Daniel came out of nowhere in 2020 when he played in nine games after walking on at Florida State as a true freshman. The first catch of his college career went for 36-yards in the Seminoles' upset of North Carolina. He participated in all 12 games last year and should continue to see action as a blocking tight end.

- Jackson West, true sophomore

West was a member of the Seminoles' 2021 class who flew a little under the radar. His true freshman season went up and down as he struggled to garner consistent playing time. West took steps forward with his frame this offseason but he had trouble catching the ball during the spring. That'll end up dictating his role in 2022.

- Brian Courtney, true freshman

Courtney early enrolled at Florida State and participated in the Tour of Duty as well as spring practice. He has a few tantalizing athletic capabilities but he is still new to the position after playing quarterback in high school. Courtney's main contributions will likely be on special teams during an expected redshirt year.

- Jerrale Powers, true freshman

Powers is expected to redshirt as well after arriving in Tallahassee this summer. He played at receiver during his high school career but he has the frame to develop into a flex tight end at the college level. Powers is tied with McDonald as the second heaviest scholarship tight end at 245-pounds so it appears he's already taken some steps forward with his body since the conclusion of his senior season.

Projected two-deep depth chart

Tight End:

1. Cam McDonald, RS SR

2. Wyatt Rector, RS JR

3. Preston Daniel, RS SO/Jackson West, SO

Biggest Question Mark?

Who will rise to the occasion behind Cam McDonald?

The Seminoles have a stable starting option in Cam McDonald. However, the six rotation options behind him have combined for a total of six catches for 63 yards and two of them are true freshmen. That's not exactly comforting when you consider how much Norvell likes to utilize the tight end room in different spots.

The most likely path is that Rector becomes a contributor alongside Daniel but if Markeston Douglas and Jackson West can take a step forward, this position group suddenly doesn't look as weak. Right now, it's in a concerning spot in year three under Chris Thomsen.

Follow the Leader

This wasn't very tough at all as Florida State enters the fall with just one proven body at tight end in redshirt senior Cam McDonald. This is his fifth year with the Seminoles after signing with the program as a member of the 2018 class under former head coach Willie Taggart.

Though he lined up backwards during a loss in 2019, everything has been moving in the right direction for McDonald since. He's appeared in all 21 games, starting 20, over the last two years. During that time, McDonald has caught 47 passes for 506 yards and four touchdowns after only recording six total catches and no scores during the first two years of his career.

McDonald took on a leadership role during the spring and he brings a positive energy to the unit, and offense as a whole.

Fall Camp Outlook

These next few weeks will determine where this position group stands as the 2022 season begins. The coaching staff knows what they have in McDonald as a receiver but his improvements as a blocker will be crucial to success in short-yardage situations and in the red zone. He should be in line for the most productive season of his college career.

Behind him, the remainder of the players in the room will be looking to prove themselves and earn snaps. Rector, Daniel, Douglas, and West have the best chance of contributing this fall. The two true freshmen have an outside chance of getting involved.

McDonald, Rector, and West will probably be counted on as receiving tight ends. McDonald, West, Daniel, and Douglas can all help in the blocking department.

Regardless, this is the least confident we feel about any position group on the roster.

