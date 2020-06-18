AllSeminoles
FSU's Marvin Wilson Reacts to Low ESPN Draft Forecast

Mike Settle

Late Wednesday night, ESPN personality Tood McShay made a statement about FSU’s top returning player in 2021, Marvin Wilson. It was what some would deem an unpopular opinion. 

Late in day two? That's toward the end of the third round. McShay has been doing this a long time, so I can’t help but say I respect his view on talent evaluation, however, I strongly disagree with his statement here. I’m not alone in this feeling either. Pro Football Focus had this to say earlier in the day. 

PFF has company in thinking that Wilson is a the best defensive tackle in the draft either. ESPN -- the company for which McShay works -- also sees Wilson as the number one returning player at his position for 2020. 

Now I can’t just come out and say I disagree with someone and not give reasons as to why. So, let’s start with what he got right in his evaluation. Wilson is great against the run and does shed blocks almost faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. His ability to fill the gap and then find the ball carrier is second to none. Where McShay goes wrong is with his denigration of Wilson's quickness. For a man the size of the first round hopeful, his first step off the line is simply explosive. 

When you turn on the game film, you see a player who, on most plays, has a high motor and certainly has the ability to reach the passer. He’s an all-around interior defensive lineman, not just a one-dimensional run stuffer. 

Only time will tell if McShay is correct or literally everyone else is, but unless some major drop-off occurs this upcoming season, my money is on Wilson hearing his name called on day one of the next NFL Draft. 

Wilson reacted-- and it looks like he's using McShay's analysis as bulletin-board material.

David Visser
David Visser

Editor

Gotta agree with Mike here. Wilson falling to the late third would be a shocker. But I'm sure if he does, the Patriots will steal him.

