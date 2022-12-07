FSU NIL Collective 'The Battle's End' announces deals with four players

The season isn't even complete and momentum is already starting to build for Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles got good news to begin the week when redshirt junior and starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, announced his decision to return to Tallahassee for a fifth season.

It appears that Travis' announcement was the rock that started a landslide.

On Tuesday night, four more players went public with their decisions to run it back. The announcements were made through new FSU NIL Collective 'The Battle's End'.

According to the collective, redshirt junior linebacker Kalen DeLoach, redshirt junior cornerback Renardo Green, redshirt junior cornerback Jarrian Jones, and redshirt freshman defensive end Patrick Payton will all return to the program.

DeLoach has developed into a key cog on defense over the last two years. He's started in 23 of his last 24 appearances and recorded 57 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and seven pass breakups during the regular season. DeLoach's trajectory has been the epitome of head coach Mike Norvell's mantra; WORK. He's put in a lot of time to refine his skillset and it has paid off with a possible future at the professional level. The Georgia native will give it one final go with the Seminoles before making those dreams a reality. In total, he's appeared in 41 games, with 24 starts, recording 136 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 10 pass deflections, and an interception.

Finally healthy for one of the first times in his college career, Green was able to participate in Florida State's entire offseason program and it made a stark difference. He appeared in all 12 games during the regular season, starting 11 of them. Green finished with 52 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 pass breakups. His ability to step up as a presence in the running game led to some powerful hits throughout the year. In total, he's appeared in 39 games, with 18 starts, recording 99 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 8 pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Following up and down play last season, Jones was much more consistent in pass coverage in 2022. He became a regular in the starting lineup, appearing in 11 games with nine tackles. Jones recorded 18 tackles, an interception, and five pass breakups. Having Green and Jones back in the fold means the Seminoles are anticipated to have a strong defensive backfield next year, assuming safety Akeem Dent returns as well. In total, he's appeared in 42 games, with 19 starts, recording 70 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, and a pick.

Payton isn't eligible to declare for the NFL Draft but signing with the collective shows how much of a priority it is for Florida State to retain him ahead of the offseason. In a day and age where players are routinely picking up six-figure offers from other programs, it's best to put out a fire before it even begins. Payton broke out in 2022, earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after playing in all 12 games and recording 29 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He made tremendous strides with his frame after redshirting during his first season with the program. With Jared Verse expected to move on to the NFL level, Payton will probably replace him on the edge next year.

Following the final announcement, The Battle's End teased more good news is on the horizon for Florida State fans.

"That will be it for us tonight, we will do it again tomorrow."

Florida State has an opportunity to finish with ten wins during its Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Oklahoma later this month.

