    December 14, 2021
    FSU, Norvell Verbally Agree To Contract Extension

    Norvell is now under contract through 2026.
    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Florida State and head football coach Mike Norvell have verbally agreed to a one-year contract extension, it was announced Tuesday. Norvell, who is entering his third season with the Seminoles in 2022, is now under contract through the 2026 season.

    “I am incredibly thankful to the board of trustees, President McCullough, David Coburn and Michael Alford for their support of our climb,” Norvell said. “Because of the investments they have continued to make in the personnel and infrastructure supporting our program, our current roster will continue to develop alongside the future Seminoles who will be joining us in the coming days. This is an exciting time to be part of the Florida State program, and there are great days ahead.”

    The former Memphis head coach joined Florida State in December 2019. He's led the program for the last two seasons and compiled an 8-11 overall record. The Seminoles went 3-6 in a COVID shortened 2019 season and 5-8 in 2021.

    Florida State started off 0-4 before winning five of its last eight games to have a shot at making the postseason. The program is expected to contend for the ACC Championship in 2022.

