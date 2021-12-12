Former Florida State tight end commits to Florida Atlantic

The college football Transfer Portal hasn't slowed down since the end of the regular season. Florida State has already lost seven scholarship players to the portal and that number is expected to continue to grow.

Former Seminoles tight end Carter Boatwright elected to test the transfer waters last week after two years in Tallahassee. Seven days after his announcement, Boatwright has already found a new home. According to his social media, he will continue his career at Florida Atlantic under former FSU head coach Willie Taggart.

During his recruitment, Boatwright committed to Florida State when Taggart was still at the head of the program. After Taggart was fired, the Georgia native upheld his pledge when Mike Norvell came on board and signed with the Seminoles.

Boatwright was limited to just two appearances over his two seasons in garnet and gold. Florida State is projected to return five scholarship tight ends next year; Cam McDonald, Wyatt Rector, Koby Gross, Jackson West, and Markeston Douglas along with valued walk-on Preston Daniel. The Seminoles also have two tight ends committed in their 2022 recruiting class.

Florida Atlantic is not returning much experience at tight end in 2022 so Boatwright will have a chance to make an immediate impact. He's expected to enroll on campus in January.

FAU went 5-7 in 2021 and will be looking to get back to the postseason as Taggart enters year three.

