Report: Oregon Ducks interested in Florida State's offensive coordinator

The college football coaching carousel has been something else ever since the regular season ended. Former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal made the move to Miami last weekend. As of yesterday, the program found its replacement for Cristobal.

Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning agreed to a deal with the Ducks that will make him a head coach for the first time in his career. Lanning is already in the process of contacting candidates for the staff that he'll have around him in Eugene.

According to Bruce Feldman, Lanning is targeting Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to join him at Oregon in the same role. Lanning and Dillingham worked together at Memphis under Mike Norvell for a few years before the former left for Georgia.

This isn't the first news of Dillingham getting interest for a position elsewhere. A few days ago, it was reported that the young coach had been contacted by Auburn, where he held the offensive coordinator role in 2019.

Dillingham was a member of head coach Mike Norvell's inaugural coaching staff in Tallahassee. He's spent seven of the last eight years assisting Norvell at three different schools (Arizona State, Memphis, and Florida State). That said, Dillingham certainly has a previous relationship with Lanning.

There were some clear signs of progression from the offense in 2021, particularly from quarterback Jordan Travis, who looked like a capable passer over the final few games of the season. It's important to keep Dillingham around as the program moves into year three under Norvell.

If not, Dillingham could wind up being the second on-field coach to leave Florida State in December. Linebackers coach Chris Marve accepted the defensive coordinator position at Virginia Tech last week.

In the event that Dillingham does wind up with Oregon, it would make sense to see offensive line coach Alex Atkins be promoted to offensive coordinator.

