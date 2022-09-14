Game Preview: Florida State at Louisville

Game Introduction

Florida State (2-0) is nearly two weeks removed from its last game, but the 'Noles return to action in their second primetime slot of the season versus Louisville on Sept. 16.

The Seminoles are led by redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis, who began his career at Louisville. Travis, as well as redshirt sophomore defensive end Jared Verse, turned heads with their performance in the 24-23 win against LSU on Sept. 4.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals defeated Central Florida after dropping their opener against Syracuse. Louisville is averaging 13.5 points per game, and redshirt senior Malik Cunningham hasn't thrown a touchdown in comparison to two interceptions.

Florida State leads the all-time series 16-6, but the Seminoles are 4-4 against the Cardinals since they joined the ACC in 2014. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Controlling time of possession

Head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles controlled the clock for most of the LSU game, and they might replicate that slower tempo if they get out to an early lead versus Louisville. The X-factor for Travis and the offense will be converting on third and fourth down. Against the Tigers, the offense managed to finish 11-for-17 on third down, which led to longer and more sustained drives.

The Cardinals have traditionally played an up-tempo style under head coach Scott Satterfield, but the offense hasn't been as explosive through the start of this season.

Making most of red zone opportunities

Travis and the offense only scored 24 points against LSU, but there were several points left on the scoreboard. The fumble near the end of the fourth quarter from redshirt sophomore Treshuan Ward is remembered due to the situation at the time of the play, but sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson also dropped a catchable ball near the back of the endzone earlier in the game.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman is tied for most receptions through two games (seven) and has chemistry with Travis which could result in multiple looks in the red zone against the Cardinals.

Redshirt sophomore Ryan Fitzgerald was 3-of-3 on extra points versus the Tigers but did finish 1-of-2 on field goal attempts. He'll be relied on during moments in Louisville and it's important he's ready for the opportunity.

In their first true road game of the season, the Seminoles can't afford to slip up inside the 20-yard line and Norvell has to value points at a premium.

Is Florida State's defense able to contain Malik Cunningham?

In the Cardinals' 31-23 win against Florida State in 2021, Cunningham did it all. He recorded four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) and accumulated 320 yards.

Despite his difficult start to his season, he's experienced against defensive coordinator Adam Fuller's defense and should feel more comfortable due to the home atmosphere. Florida State's defense allowed LSU junior quarterback Jayden Daniels to rush for 114 yards on 16 carries, many of which were unscripted.

Verse and the rest of the Seminoles' defensive line will need to improve at containing and pursuing the quarterback through four quarters, or Cunningham could become dangerous and produce big plays for the Cardinals.

How do the Seminole receivers fare against a former teammate?

Louisville capped off its win against UCF with an interception from former Seminole and redshirt sophomore cornerback Jarvis Brownlee. Brownlee is listed as second-string on the Cardinals depth chart but sees plenty of action rotating with senior cornerback Chandler Jones and junior cornerback Kei'Trel Clark.

We saw Travis connect with eight different receivers against LSU, and it's reasonable to expect the same committee approach versus Louisville. However, Travis went up against Brownlee for multiple years in practice and might test him early with redshirt senior wide receiver Ontaria Wilson or Johnny Wilson on the outside. Nonetheless, the Cardinals' secondary is allowing 186 passing yards per game and should give Travis multiple looks in Cover 2 and 3.

Despite Louisville's recent success against Florida State, the Seminoles have grown since those meetings. Norvell has infused his culture in this program and it's shown in the wins against Duquesne and LSU. Additionally, the development of players and additions via the transfer portal makes this Seminoles group more well-rounded than in previous years. The home-field advantage presents issues for the FSU, but the 'Noles are disciplined and focused enough to leave with the road victory and remain undefeated.

Florida State 30, Louisville 24

