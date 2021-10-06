How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels

All of the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream Florida State at North Carolina.

The Florida State Seminoles will look to carry the momentum from their first win of the season into North Carolina to face the Tar Heels this weekend. The Seminoles finally earned a victory last Saturday against Syracuse. It was the most complete game this team has played in the first five weeks, as they battled late into the fourth quarter and scrapped out a victory at the buzzer.

North Carolina has been up and down so far this season but the Tar Heels come into this one off of a 38-7 thrashing of Duke. This team goes as far as star quarterback Sam Howell will take them and he's already thrown 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. The Tar Heels are a different beast at home. They're averaging 52.3 points per game in the comforts of Chapel Hill compared to 16 points per contest on the road.

The Seminoles have dominated North Carolina historically, leading the all-time series 16-3-1. That includes the 41-28 upset in 2020, where FSU stalled a then undefeated Tar Heels team in Tallahassee. UNC head coach Mack Brown is 0-10 all time against Florida State. Will that change this weekend?

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles at North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Florida State (1-4, 1-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 9 at 3:30 p.m. est

Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium - Chapel Hill, NC

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 193/App Channel No. 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (+630), North Carolina (-865)

Spread: Florida State +17 (-110), North Carolina +17 (-110)

Over/Under: Over 64 (-118), Under 64 (-102

