BREAKING: Starting defensive lineman will miss the remainder of the season

The depth of the Seminoles interior defensive line is about to be tested.

Florida State’s much-maligned defense suffered a huge blow today when it was announced that multi-year starter Dennis Briggs will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury.

Since Briggs returned during the 2020 season, he has arguably been the Seminoles’ best interior defensive lineman.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive tackle has had a great start to the 2021 season as he has 7 tackles, .5 sacks, a tackle for loss and a few passes defended. While his stats aren’t eye-popping, his consistent play and ability to collapse the pocket has helped fellow defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, and others get pressure from the outside.

Against Louisville on September 25th, Briggs went out with an injury that kept him out for the majority of the first half. Surprisingly, he was able to come back in the second half, and he was a catalyst that helped the defense play their best half of the season.

Today, news dropped that the Florida native is going to miss the rest of the season due to the injury he suffered against the Cardinals. He missed last week’s game versus Syracuse, and now will sit for the remainder of the season.

FSU has gotten solid play from its interior in 2021. With Briggs going out, Fabien Lovett will be leaned on more to be a dominating force inside. Malcolm Ray, Robert Cooper, Jarrett Jackson, and Joshua Farmer will need to step up as the coaching staff looks to replace what Briggs brought to the defense.

