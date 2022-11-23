How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

The Florida State Seminoles have dominated their last four games and the program has continued its rise into the top-25 over the past couple of weeks. The Seminoles are trending in the right direction as the 2022 campaign nears its close. The team has an opportunity to make the season that much sweeter with a victory against the Florida Gators on Friday night. A win in the regular-season finale would give FSU a sweep of Florida and Miami for the first time since 2016.

The Gators came up short against Vanderbilt last Saturday but star quarterback Anthony Richardson and the offense can explode at anytime. Florida State has struggled at times this season with dual-threat quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels (16 carries, 114 yards), Malik Cunningham (17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs), and DJ Uiagalelei (26 yards, 1 TD). The defense has been in a rhythm as a late and now it'll get a true test against a quality opponent.

Florida has won three straight in the series but this will be the first time the rivalry has been played in Doak Campbell Stadium since 2018. The Seminoles failed to qualify for the postseason in three of four years leading up to 2022. In two of those seasons, the Gators were the team to end FSU's bowl hopes - including last year. UF leads the all-time series 37-26-2.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators on Friday night.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators

Current Records: Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) vs. Florida (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

Date/Time: Friday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m. est

Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV

Commentators: Play-by-Play Anish Shroff, Analyst Brock Osweiler, Reporter Taylor McGregor

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 84/App Channel 84

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC

Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL

Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ

Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ

Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF

Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP

Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP

Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL

Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS

Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS

Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE

Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN

Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-360), Florida (+290)

Spread: Florida State -9.5 (-115), Florida +9.5 (-105)

Over/Under: Over 57.5 (-110), Under 57.5 (-110)

