How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
The Florida State Seminoles have dominated their last four games and the program has continued its rise into the top-25 over the past couple of weeks. The Seminoles are trending in the right direction as the 2022 campaign nears its close. The team has an opportunity to make the season that much sweeter with a victory against the Florida Gators on Friday night. A win in the regular-season finale would give FSU a sweep of Florida and Miami for the first time since 2016.
The Gators came up short against Vanderbilt last Saturday but star quarterback Anthony Richardson and the offense can explode at anytime. Florida State has struggled at times this season with dual-threat quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels (16 carries, 114 yards), Malik Cunningham (17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs), and DJ Uiagalelei (26 yards, 1 TD). The defense has been in a rhythm as a late and now it'll get a true test against a quality opponent.
Florida has won three straight in the series but this will be the first time the rivalry has been played in Doak Campbell Stadium since 2018. The Seminoles failed to qualify for the postseason in three of four years leading up to 2022. In two of those seasons, the Gators were the team to end FSU's bowl hopes - including last year. UF leads the all-time series 37-26-2.
In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Florida Gators on Friday night.
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
Current Records: Florida State (8-3, 5-3 ACC) vs. Florida (6-5, 3-5 SEC)
Date/Time: Friday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m. est
Where: Tallahassee, FL - Doak Campbell Stadium
TV/Streaming: ABC, FuboTV
Commentators: Play-by-Play Anish Shroff, Analyst Brock Osweiler, Reporter Taylor McGregor
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on SiriusXM Radio Channel 84/App Channel 84
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF
Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 105.5 FM - WDYZ
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Pensacola - 1620 AM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
Money Line: Florida State (-360), Florida (+290)
Spread: Florida State -9.5 (-115), Florida +9.5 (-105)
Over/Under: Over 57.5 (-110), Under 57.5 (-110)
