Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for rivalry game against Florida Gators

Florida State enters the week with an opportunity to sweep the state for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles beat the doors off of Miami on the road a few weeks ago and now the Florida Gators are set to come to town for a Black Friday showdown. This will also be a revenge game as the Gators held the 'Noles out of the postseason in 2021 with a win in the regular-season finale after former head coach Dan Mullen had already received his pink slip.

READ MORE: Recruits react to FSU's 49-17 win over Louisiana, four-game winning streak

The Seminoles are on an upward trend under third-year head coach Mike Norvell and a win over the Gators would make things a little sweeter. It would also give Norvell a winning record (3-2) against the program's top two rivals; Florida and Miami, as well as a winning record overall in Tallahassee (17-16).

I know, that's a lot of numbers to deal with on Monday morning, especially on a short week.

Ahead of the matchup with the Gators, Florida State released its weekly depth chart to kick off rivalry week. There was only one change to take note of.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Darius Washington is now listed as a co-starter at right tackle with Jazston Turnetine. Washington continues to appear as a co-starter with D'Mitri Emmanuel at right guard but he's split time with Turnetine as of late.

At this point of the year, the two-deep is mostly set and the Seminoles have the luxury of being as healthy as they've been since the beginning of the season. With that being said, wide receiver Mycah Pittman was dinged up early in the win over Louisiana on a jet sweep and didn't return to the game. Safety Jammie Robinson fielded punts in his absence - becoming the first player other than Pittman to return a punt for FSU this year.

Also of note, breakout wide receiver Johnny Wilson only played six snaps against the Ragin' Cajuns, per PFF. Wilson warmed up prior to the contest and didn't appear to have any visible limitations. This could've been out of precaution as Florida State jumped out to a 21-0 lead and had 10 different players catch a pass. It's definitely something worth monitoring throughout the week.

The full depth chart can be viewed below.

READ MORE: Florida State leaves RB Cedric Baxter Jr. with a decision to make



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook