Introducing NoleGameday's new Editor in Chief

There comes a time in every journey when one stumbles across a fork in the road. That’s the moment where you have to decide between two choices, two paths, that could be exponentially different from one another. Following nearly six years with NoleGameday, that’s exactly where I find myself today, with a choice to make.

I’ve been weighing my options for a long time. During this tenure with NoleGameday, I’ve watched time and time again as our writers have gotten opportunities to further themselves with other media outlets. I’m not going to lie, it’s crossed my mind a few times to try and do the same but I have always seen our brand as a destination, not a stepping stone.

As of June 1, 2022, I’m not ready to just say it, I’m ready to prove it. The energy has been shifting ever since last fall when we partnered with Sports Illustrated. In the last nine months, we’ve crossed barriers and made accomplishments that we didn’t know were achievable. The day to day, month to month, and quarter to quarter progress has only continued to grow as NoleGameday, and now, BucsGameday, have found their footing.

What’s crazy is that a lot of this success has come despite me not being in a position to put my complete focus on the product while shuffling a full-time job. After some deliberation, I’ve come to the decision that it’s time to take a chance on myself and on our brand. Effective today, I’m taking the leap and giving this thing a legitimate shot.

My title will be changing from Lead Writer and Editor to Editor In Chief. That certainly sounds a little more official. This move will give Logan and I one hell of an opportunity to continue improving the coverage that NoleGameday and BucsGameday bring to their markets. I’m expecting this to be our best year yet and the fire is burning brighter than ever before right now.

I want to provide my appreciation to Logan Robinson for taking a shot on some awkward college kid back in the day. Who would have ever thought that it would lead us to this moment? Shout out to the whole team at NG and BG; Nate Greer, Austin Veazey, Charleston Bowles, Maddox Nebel, John Jenkins, Jacob Stevens, Jon Conahan, David Harrison, Caleb Skinner, and Collin Haalboom. Without the hard work you put in each and every day, none of this would be possible. I also want to thank my wife and family for working with this unpredictable career and the ever-changing day-to-day schedule that it brings.

Finally, thank you to everyone that takes the time to read and support our content. At the end of the day, all of this will only benefit you. That’s been our goal since day one; to provide the best product possible to our consumers.

Stick around, because the best is yet to come. - Dustin Lewis

I am super excited to announce Dustin as NoleGameday and BucsGameday's Editor in Chief. More importantly, this means Dustin is now full-time for the first time ever in his time with both sites and the brand that he has helped build for almost six years now.

It's rare to find someone with the same hunger to compete with a great market especially covering Florida State athletics but damn, I was super lucky. Dustin has a hard-working mindset, perseveres over challenges, and helps push me when I need it to keep rocking. I'm happy to be able to call him a best friend and co-worker now, even though a lot won't be changing. Only now Dustin can help the team and I even more take this brand and product we've built from the ground up to the next level. Exactly what we've dreamt about since I was in high school and Dustin was a young guy fresh into college.

We're not satisfied yet and probably won't ever be but this is a special day for Dustin, his family, our team, our readers, our listeners, and the future of Gameday Media. It's time to get after it.

Congratulations Dustin, you deserve it, and thank you. - Logan Robinson (Founder & Owner)

