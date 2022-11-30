Jammie Robinson, Jared Verse speak on participating in Florida State's Bowl Game

Bowl game preparation is underway at Florida State as the team returned to the practice field on a stormy Wednesday morning in Tallahassee. The Seminoles won't learn their postseason destination or opponent until Sunday but the coaching staff isn't wasting the extra practice time.

This is an interesting period for the program. Not only is the team preparing for its final game of 2022 but players across the roster also have decisions to make. Whether that's returning to Florida State, exploring the transfer portal, or declaring for the NFL Draft, the team could look slightly different when it takes the field in a few weeks.

Since defeating the Gators on Friday night, the team has begun exit meetings. At this point, all players on the roster have sat down with their respective position coaches and coordinators. Head coach Mike Norvell will be conducting meetings throughout the next few weeks and he spoke about the process following FSU's first postseason practice.

"Anytime that a young man has a decision to make, I'm not going to just throw out an opinion just to say that I have one. I want to get all of the information," Norvell said on Wednesday. "We're going to go through every process. All advice that I give is going to be what's best for the student-athlete. Sometimes that's not always what might be best selfishly but wanting to make sure that we help guide them for their future opportunities."

"Some guys have choices that are ahead of them. The meetings that I've had with guys on this team, it's a really good group," Norvell continued. "I'm proud of them for what they've done throughout the course of the season, excited for the work that we have ahead, and we're going to continue to push on that."

Two players that the Seminoles won't have to worry about are defensive standouts - safety Jammie Robinson and defensive end Jared Verse. Both players declared to the media that they plan to participate in Florida State's bowl game regardless of what decisions they make down the line.

“Oh yeah. For sure. That ain’t no debate,” Robinson said. “I love football. I love the game. That is what I am here for. I am here to help the team. I am here to get the team wins. I am a team guy. Just because it’s a bowl game, it’s another opportunity. It’s another game for me to showcase what I do and what I love. It’s not just about a game. I love it.”

“Through everything, I plan on playing in the bowl game no matter what,” Verse said. “Try to give my best effort. I’m still deciding what I will do for the future. Most likely I will play in the bowl game.”

Robinson has made it clear that he intends to pursue a professional career but Verse is still debating his future. The redshirt sophomore transferred in from FCS Albany over the offseason and made an instant impact on Florida State's defensive front. He's recorded 41 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal despite being limited during the middle part of the year.

Verse was named first-team All-ACC after finishing in the top 5 in the conference in both sacks and tackles for loss. He earned the most votes among all defensive players despite it being his first season at the FBS level.

There are a couple of different factors he's weighing when it comes to staying with the Seminoles or making the leap to the NFL.

"There's a lot going into it," Verse said. "Playing time's never been an issue for me, thank god. Like, injury risks. What could happen, the chances I fall [if injured], the chances I could increase [my stock]."

The 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive end will speak with his family, the coaching staff, outgoing seniors, and players that are in the same situation he's in to get their input.

One player that can offer Verse advice is star defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, who returned to Tallahassee to lock in his draft status but instead suffered an injury early in the year that sidelined him for five games. Lovett will still be selected in April but it remains to be seen if his earlier injury will cause him to slide farther than expected.

"I want to talk to guys that have left, guys that have no choice - the seniors. And definitely guys that are put in the same situation as me where they could leave or they could come back," Verse said. "I want to get everyone's input, what they would do if they were in my situation but also what they're doing with their situation, what was their decision, what was their deciding factors too."

The first back-to-back first-team All-ACC selection at defensive back since Jalen Ramsey in 2016, Robinson wants to end his college career on a high note. He's recorded 86 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups, and an interception this season.

In a day and age where NFL Draft prospects forego postseason games to avoid injury and prepare for their futures, the thought never crossed Robinson's mind. He's looking forward to delivering the Seminoles one final victory.

“I feel like guys like that are going to regret it in the end,” Robinson said. “You can’t take it for granted. I’m going to miss college football. I may act like I’m not but at the end of the day, I want to get every game in. I love football. I love the game. I’m that type of guy. I’m here for it. I’m here for Florida State, for sure.”

