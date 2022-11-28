Two former FSU quarterback commits announce intentions to enter Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal has revolutionized college football by allowing players to put their futures directly in their hands instead of hamstringing eligibility. Additional rules have been added to make activity in the portal a little more stringent. Two transfer portals have been instituted for FBS players - a 45-day window that begins on Monday, December 5, and another window following the spring.

READ MORE: Seminoles a potential fit for four-star safety Isaac Smith

While no one can officially enter the portal until next week, athletes around the country are already making their intentions publicly known.

Last night, Georgia Tech quarterback and redshirt sophomore, Jeff Sims, announced his decision to explore his options elsewhere.

Sims was committed to Florida State when Mike Norvell was hired as head coach in December 2019. The two parties elected to go their separate ways after meeting in person. Coincidentally, they were each matched up to begin the 2020 season. Sims completed 23/34 passes for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 64 yards to upset the Seminoles, 16-13.

The Florida native was the primary starter for Georgia Tech over the last two and a half seasons but injuries and inconsistent play led to him never fully grasping the reigns. Sims was injured in the Yellow Jackets' win over Duke and suffered another injury a week later against Virginia. He didn't play against Florida State or in the team's final five games of the season.

Sims finished his time at Georgia Tech by completing 364/633 (57.5%) of his passes for 4,464 yards with 30 touchdowns to 23 interceptions. He also added 1,152 yards and 11 more scores on the ground.

On Monday afternoon, another name that FSU fans are familiar with declared their intentions to search for a fresh start. Ole Miss quarterback and sophomore, Luke Altmyer, made a somewhat surprising decision to test the portal waters.

Altmyer originally committed to Florida State in February 2020 and developed into a bell cow for #Tribe21. However, the Seminoles struggled in year one under Mike Norvell and recruiting restrictions due to COVID-19 prevented visits and person-to-person contact between coaches and recruits. The uncertainty led to Altmyer decommitting from FSU and flipping to in-state Ole Miss just days later.

The Mississippi native served as a backup in 2021, seeing action in five games, primarily in relief duty. He replaced starter Matt Corral in the Sugar Bowl against No. 7 Baylor following an injury, completing 15/28 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown in the 21-7 defeat.

The sophomore competed for the starting job this year but lost out to fellow sophomore Jaxson Dart. He made one start against Central Arkansas - the first of his collegiate career. Altmyer finishes his time at Ole Miss by completing 28/54 (51.9%) passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also scored one touchdown on the ground.

It's possible that Florida State could be in the market for a transfer quarterback depending on what redshirt junior signal-caller Jordan Travis decides to do following the 2022 season. Altmyer is a potential option to monitor with his previous relationship with Mike Norvell and Tony Tokarz.

With that being said, the Seminoles recently flipped four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State. Plus, they have true freshman AJ Duffty and redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker on scholarship. The coaching staff will have to decide the best plan of attack.

READ MORE: Florida State flips four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook