Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections ahead of Conference Championship Week

Two potential postseason destinations are standing out for the Seminoles leading up to Sunday.

Florida State is entering uncharted territory this week as the Seminoles begin early preparations for their first postseason appearance under third-year head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles defeated the Gators in a shootout on Friday night, securing a nine win regular season and putting the program in the conversation for a premier bowl game. Sitting at No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, FSU will learn its destination and opponent on Sunday.

The ACC has nine bowl eligible teams; Florida State, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Wake Forest at the conclusion of the regular season. Miami and Georgia Tech failed to qualify with losses on Saturday. 

The Seminoles no longer have an opportunity to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl following Clemson's home loss to unranked South Carolina. There's an outside chance that FSU could work its way into the Cotton Bowl depending on the results from this week.

Here's a look at where different publications are projecting Florida State ahead of conference championship weekend.

Sports Illustrated

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC, Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Minnesota (Big Ten)

 ESPN

Mark Schlabach: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, CA, Dec. 28, 8:00 p.m., FOX): Florida State (ACC) vs. Oregon (PAC-12)

Kyle Bonagura: Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Texas Tech (Big 12)

CBS Sports

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC, Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Minnesota (Big Ten)

— Athlon Sports

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Texas Tech (Big 12)

— Sporting News

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC, Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Minnesota (Big Ten)

Pro Football Network

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Texas Tech (Big 12)

Action Network

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Texas Tech (Big 12)

USA Today

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Texas (Big 12)

College Football News

Cheez-It Bowl (Orlando, FL, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida State (ACC) vs. Texas Tech (Big 12)

