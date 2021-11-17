Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State at Boston College

Florida State enters this week’s matchup vs Boston College with an impressive hard-fought win over rival Miami last week. It was a game filled with ups and downs ultimately with the Noles prevailing late in the closing seconds. Boston College has won two straight games following a four-game skid with a recent win over Georgia Tech. The overall head-to-head record currently stands with a 12 to 5 series lead for FSU and the Seminoles won the last two matchups vs the Eagles.

Florida State (4-6) will face Boston College (6-4) on Saturday at noon EST on the ACC Network. Here are three key matchups to watch for as the Noles look to remain in the hunt for a game with a win this weekend.

1. Noles rushing attack vs Boston College defense

The FSU run game looked better last weekend vs the Canes compared to the previous two weeks. While QB Jordan Travis ended up throwing huge passes late in the game, the rushing attack was consistent. I said this will be a key for the rest of the season because this offense will only go as far as the run game takes it. Boston College has been referred to as a bend but don’t break defense and is decent across the board. Georgia Tech was able to rush for 213 yards and that bolds well for the Noles. The Eagles give up about 176 yards a game on the ground and FSU should be able to have some success running the ball this weekend.

2. Turnover Battle

The second key for FSU will be protecting the football. As of late, the Noles have done an adequate job of not turning the ball over. But there have been a few key fumbles in recent weeks for the running backs. Treshaun Ward and Jashaun Corbin have coughed up the ball once in the past three weeks. Jordan Travis did a good job with making good reads and not forcing the ball to his targets vs Miami. That will need to continue this week for the Seminoles as they look to win on the road vs a solid Boston College opponent.

3. Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec vs FSU defense

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec returned to the field vs Virginia Tech two weeks ago after dealing with a throwing hand/wrist injury. Jurkovec threw for 310 yards and ran for 71 yards while earning five total touchdowns this past weekend vs Georgia Tech. He’s the engine that makes this Eagles offense run when healthy. The Noles defense will have to do a good job of containing Jurkovec in the pocket and not letting him use his athletic ability as a weapon. The Seminoles have struggled with a few mobile quarterbacks this season so this should be something to watch out for.

His main target at receiver will be Zay Flowers from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Flowers has almost double the number of receptions as any other receiver on the team. I expect FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson and company to make life tough for Jurkovec and make him uncomfortable this weekend.

Florida State will look to close the season out strong with another win this week vs Boston College. A win this week would set up a trip to Gainesville with bragging rights and a potential bowl berth on the line.