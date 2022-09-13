Skip to main content

Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State at Louisville

The Seminoles face another athletic quarterback in the dynamic Malik Cunningham.

Florida State is coming off a bye week after starting the season off 2-0. Following an impressive showing against LSU in the Superdome, the Seminoles look to put together another solid performance with the first true road game of the season at Louisville.

The Cardinals are 1-1 after a hard-fought victory at UCF last Friday. Louisville will host its first home game of the season and will look to be the first team to deliver a loss to the Seminoles. 

Here are three key matchups to watch for on Friday night.

1. Florida State rushing attack vs. Louisville defense

We all know what the plan is on offense for the Seminoles; run the ball with quarterback Jordan Travis and the three-headed monster in the backfield to open up the passing game. FSU has had much success on the ground game this season and with the Cardinals struggling in run defense again this year, expect that to continue. 

UCF ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against the Cardinals. Louisville stepped up in the second half but the Knights still finished with 208 yards on the ground while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. A week earlier, Syracuse hit 208 yards as well while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. If Florida State can pound the ground early, that bodes well for a successful day on offense.

2. Malik Cunningham vs. Florida State defense

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the most athletically gifted at his position in the nation. His ability to make plays with his feet and his arm makes him tough to contain. FSU faced LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels, who is a dynamic athlete in his own right. In that game, Daniels was able to make plays with his feet and gash the 'Noles on defense with some big runs. FSU must do a better job at containing the pocket and making sure Cunningham doesn’t have room to operate outside of it. 

The senior hasn’t thrown a touchdown yet this season in two games, but he has totaled 353 yards in the air with two picks and 155 rushing yards, and one touchdown. It’s pivotal that the Seminoles contain the shifty quarterback and do not let him have a breakout game on the ground. Linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune will be crucial in spying Cunningham. Florida State needs to force him to make throws in the pocket while limiting his legs as best as possible.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

3. Turnover Battle

The turnover battle is always a key component in any sport. Florida State has done a good job of taking care of the football and that will need to continue this week. Jordan Travis hasn’t thrown an interception this season. However, Travis and running back Treshaun Ward did have the toss blunder at the goal line at the end of the LSU game. 

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles against Syracuse. He rebounded for a turnover-free game in the win over UCF. There may be opportunities for the 'Noles to make a few big plays on the defensive side of the ball if they can put pressure on Cunningham.

Expect Travis and the offense to make protecting the football an emphasis during a crucial road game.

This week can be viewed as a potential trap game for Florida State. If the Seminoles can hold on and win, it'll show the maturity the program has made under head coach Mike Norvell. FSU will play Louisville on Friday on ESPN at 7:30 pm est.

