Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Florida

We have reached the final game of the regular season for the Florida State Seminoles and they prepare to face a familiar foe. The Florida Gators will be in town after a disappointing loss to Vanderbilt last week. FSU has won four straight games dominantly and will look to end the season on a high note.

Here are three keys to watch out for as the Seminoles look to get revenge on the Gators for last year.

1. Anthony Richardson vs. Jammie Robinson

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is a dynamic quarterback who can break off a large gain on the ground at any time. His athletic ability is one of the reasons draft scouts believe he has the potential to be a steal when he enters the draft. Richardson has totaled 613 yards on the ground this season reaching the end zone nine times. Safety Jammie Robinson leads the Seminoles in tackles at 76 and has elevated his level of play since the off-week. The junior has been around the line of scrimmage causing havoc for opposing teams. I believe he will be used in a spy role Friday to make sure Richardson doesn’t have many opportunities to make plays on the ground. Keep an eye out for the battle between Anthony Richardson and Jammie Robinson this week.

2. FSU Rushing Attack vs. Gators Defense

The 'Noles have one of the best running games in the nation this year thanks to a trio of running backs and QB Jordan Travis. Trio Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, and Trey Benson have the offense sitting at 217 yards a game and will be key in beating rival Florida. The Gators give up 171.5 yards a game on the ground which ranks 92nd in the nation. They have struggled to stop opponents and I think that bodes well for the Seminoles' offense. We know the running game will open up the passing game and as long as the offensive line can control the line of scrimmage, we should see positive results on that side of the ball.

3. Special Teams

In a rivalry game that’s expected to be close, special teams will always play a factor. The special teams unit for Florida State has been phenomenal as of late and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald regained his confidence. On the season Fitzgerald is 9 for 15 and has only missed one kick since Wake Forest, and that was a 50-yarder that looked good but didn’t have the distance. Florida kicker Adam Mihalek has also had his fair share of inconsistencies as he sits at 12 for 18 on the season. If this game does come to a game-deciding kick at the end both fan bases will be holding their breath.

Florida State has a chance to get to nine wins and continue the momentum they have built to end the season. After a demoralizing loss against Vanderbilt, the Gators will look to pull off the upset in Tallahassee. The team that can control the line of scrimmage and limit big plays will increase the chances of a big win on Black Friday.

