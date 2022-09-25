Kickoff time announced for Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Florida State took care of business on Saturday night against an overmatched Boston College team. The Seminoles got out of the 44-14 win relatively healthy and are hoping to have a few players back as the team prepares for a three-game stretch that will determine just how far they go in 2022. It all begins with a home contest against Wake Forest on Saturday, October 1.

READ MORE: Recruits react to Florida State's blowout win over Boston College

Following FSU's win over the Eagles, it was announced that the game between the Seminoles and Demon Deacons will kick off at 3:30 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium. The matchup will be televised on ABC.

This is an important game in the race for the ACC Atlantic Division title. Wake Forest can't afford to drop to 0-2 in conference play after falling to No. 5 Clemson, 51-45, in double overtime in week 4. The Demon Deacons are 3-1 overall with star quarterback Sam Hartman leading a potent offense.

The Seminoles are 4-0 and undefeated through the month of September after the blowout victory against Boston College. It's FSU's best start under Norvell and since 2015. Norvell earned his first win against Louisville at Florida State last week, he'll be looking to do the same against Wake Forest on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons dominated Florida State, 35-14, in 2021 after benefitting from five turnovers. The Seminoles have lost two straight in the series but are 8-3 against Wake Forest since 2010.

READ MORE: Florida State crushes Boston College to remain undefeated

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook